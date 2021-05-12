Enid city commissioners heard trust authorities’ and city departments’ budget proposals Tuesday night, several of which will continue to have balanced budgets or financial plans going into the next fiscal year, city accounting staff said.
Enid Economic Development Authority’s financial plan projects $4,258,630 in revenue and $3,727,000 in operational expenses for FY 2022. Decreases from the current year’s projections are slight, all under $10,000.
EEDA has had a balanced budget of expenses against revenue for the last five years, city of Enid accounting manager Jennifer Smith said during the city commission budget presentation at Stride Bank Center.
Revenues would include $2.7 million in tax incremental finance (TIF) receipts. Ad valorem tax revenue is paid to city-agreed areas including the TPNL wind lay-down farm project and the Roosevelt Apartments.
This year’s EEDA contract for Enid Regional Development Alliance is proposed for $600,000, $3,000 less from the current year. This request has been virtually the same for the past nine years, an ERDA representative said Tuesday.
The city’s general fund transfers to EEDA pay for sales tax rebate agreements, while $1.4 million in transfers from Enid Municipal Authority pay for ERDA’s contract.
For the last 11 or so years, development has been conducted closely with ERDA, though the city authority does some of that itself through TIF agreements, for example, Smith said.
EEDA has one debt payment left to Academy Sports for $531,000, all of which Smith said would be paid off in January 2023.
ERDA reported $6.82 on return of investment from the city’s allocation to ERDA, a representative from ERDA said.
The organization reports 56-plus total projects of business expansion, recruitment or retention, 21 of which are active. ERDA is marketing space in two city industrial parks, as well as downtown offices.
The organization also reported receiving funding from the federal CARES Act for business grant support.
ERDA projected $749,000 in revenue, with expenses coming to $1.07 million, with a net income loss of over $300,000 for the upcoming fiscal year.
City commissioners will hear presentations on FY22 capital department budget proposals beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday at Stride Bank Center, then presumably take action on the city of Enid’s annual budget the following Tuesday.
EPTA
Enid Public Transportation Authority, which oversees Enid Public Transit System, is proposing $1.2 million in both projected revenue and expenses for FY 2022.
Balanced budgets for EPTA also have been reported for fiscal years 2019 through 2022.
Its proposed financial plan has been increased by $600,000 total, a 122% increase, because of $300,000 in one-time CARES Act funding for revenue and spending each.
EPTA expects to end the year at a slight surplus in revenue, Smith said.
Transit runs on little regular revenue — much of the revenue is grant funding from the state Department of Transportation and general fund transfers, Smith said.
“They’ve done very well in receiving grants,” she said.
EPTA has received nine buses in the last three years.
Personnel is facing a slight turnover because of COVID-related closures lasting several days earlier in 2020.
EPTA is proposing 22 capital outlay expenditures from the CARES funding, which is reimbursed.
City department budgets
The city-operated golf course is expecting an end-of-year surplus of $99,000 in revenue this current fiscal year, partly because of sales at the pro shop.
End-of-year revenues for Meadowlake Golf Course are projected to be higher than projected by $111,000, Smith said.
Course manager Michael League said the course is “home” for Vance Air Force Base airmen holding outings and is the facility for golf teams from Enid High School and Pioneer High School.
“Even before the pandemic hit, our revenues were turning up, our memberships have been up,” League said.
Meadowlake is proposing about $38,000 more in revenue for next year, which also would include general fund transfers.
Ward 1 City Commissioner Jerry Allen proposed adding $10,000 a year for two years to the golf fund to rebuild the course’s 18 sand traps, which would last another 10-15 years.
Nine traps would be fixed for $10,000 this fiscal year, nine for $10,000 the next, a motion commissioners approved unanimously.
Allen also commended the golf course staff for cleaning up the ice storm debris.
“It’s not lost on everyone that we had an ice storm and that it caused as much damage at the golf course, if not more so than any other place in town,” he said.
The city of Enid’s airport would operate at a $100,000 deficit, which would be covered by the airport’s $21.98 million fund.
The airport didn’t have budgeted $69,000 in CARES funding, which would replenish operating funding. The airport also received a higher-than-budgeted excise tax refund, having budgeted $130,000 and receiving $50,000 more.
The city airport had high jet fuel sales from Vance having runway closures earlier in the year, Smith said.
When Vance has a runway close, the airport sells almost $100,000 a month in fuel, Smith said.
The city also expects more runway closings at Vance, she said, but hasn’t budgeted for those in case they don’t happen next year.
