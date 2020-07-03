ENID, Okla. — The portion of 10th between Oak and Walnut will be closed 3-7:30 p.m. Sunday while contractors cut low-hanging limbs in the area.
City officials encourage motorists to follow posted traffic control signs in the area.
ENID [mdash] Celebration of Life Service for Gladys Cinnamon, 83, will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel. Private family burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lahoma.
CLEO SPRINGS [mdash] Memorial service for Ray "Fritz" will be Monday, July 6th at 10:00 A.M. at the Cleo Nazarene Church. Visitation with family, Sunday 5:00 P.M. til 7:00 P.M. at the Schroeder residence in Cleo Springs www.lanmanmemorials.com
ENID [mdash] Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, July 6, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial follows in Memorial Park Cemetery through Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Viewing is 8am-8pm Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the funeral home. www.enidwecare.com
ENID [mdash] The mass of Christian burial for Dale Peter Phillips, 88 year-old Enid resident is currently pending under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
LAMONT - Memorial service may be viewed live on the Lamont First Christian Church Facebook page officiated by Rev. Jeff McReynolds at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home, Pond Creek, Okla.
