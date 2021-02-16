City of Enid officials reminded residents Tuesday that as power is out in some areas of the city due to winter weather or rolling power outages, it may affect traffic lights.

Traffic lights that do lose power will function as four-way stops, according to city officials.

"Intersections with battery back-ups will continue to run, however, sub-zero temperatures may shorten the battery’s cycle time, causing the signals to go black," the city stated in a press release.

Motorists were encouraged by the city to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution. 

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you