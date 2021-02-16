City of Enid officials reminded residents Tuesday that as power is out in some areas of the city due to winter weather or rolling power outages, it may affect traffic lights.
Traffic lights that do lose power will function as four-way stops, according to city officials.
"Intersections with battery back-ups will continue to run, however, sub-zero temperatures may shorten the battery’s cycle time, causing the signals to go black," the city stated in a press release.
Motorists were encouraged by the city to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution.
