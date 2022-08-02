ENID, Okla. — A new transitional housing residence providing a variety of services soon could be available in Enid.
Enid city commissioners will vote Tuesday evening to approve a contract for services between the city and Hope Outreach Ministries to allocate $311,500 for the purchase of a multi-family residence that provides transitional housing and services to qualified Enid residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contract is part of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus CV-2 funds that the city of Enid has been awarded — $3 million — in response to COVID-19.
If approved, Hope Outreach will be engaged by the city to administer Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act emergency funds to purchase the residence to help alleviate the immediate or long-term social, economic and public health impacts of COVID-19 and prevent its future spread and provide safer living environments to clients.
Services provided at the residence would be substance abuse recovery, employment support and life skill development for qualified individuals.
Hope Outreach CEO Matt Lohman said pending approval Tuesday, the transitional residence, located at 724 W. Broadway, would be another opportunity for Hope Outreach to expand on its transitional housing ministry.
“We have a huge, huge need of those coming out of incarceration needing that supportive housing ... to help them be able to get up on their feet and start making those goals — getting the job, saving up some money, getting their driver’s license, getting a car, acquiring a firm foundation,” Lohman said, “so they can ... have an actual positive transition into society.”
Also on Tuesday, commissioners will hear an appeal and make a determination regarding the code official’s determination that three buildings, 120, 122 and 124 E. Broadway — all under common ownership and associated with Enid’s historic Broadway Tower — are dilapidated and therefore subject to demolition.
An appeal originally was set for the commissioners’ last meeting, July 19, but city officials granted an extension to the buildings’ owner, Johnny Peart, after he emailed them July 18 asking for more time.
Commissioners will hear a presentation from code officials and then from Peart, according to the agenda item, and will either affirm the code official’s decision or make their own determination on the buildings’ conditions.
Another item on Tuesday’s agenda is to vote to accept a permanent utility easement from the Army Corps of Engineers for the Kaw Lake water supply pipeline.
The approval of an agreement to purchase a new wood chipper at the landfill also will be considered, and commissioners will consider awarding a contract to Orr Construction to improve the capacity of the sanitary sewer lift station at 54th and Market, which the agenda states is critical to servicing the industrial area along 54th.
During the study session ahead of the regular meeting, commissioners will discuss a green recycling polycart plan and group homes.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
