The city of Enid Technical Services Department will start testing and programming school zone lights for Chisholm Public Schools, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Schools, Enid Public Schools and all other school beacons within Enid city limits.
According to the city, work will begin Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and continue through Friday. Motorists are advised to follow the posted speed limit while lights are intermittently in flash mode for the three days.
