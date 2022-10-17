Enid City Commission will consider a resolution at its Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting, calling for and giving notice of the regular general municipal and potential runoff elections in 2023.
If approved, the resolution provides notice for the general municipal election and potential runoff election for the offices of mayor and commissioners of wards 1, 2 and 5.
The filing period for these offices begins at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, and ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Candidates for the office of mayor must be a registered voter, at least 25 years old and have been an Enid resident for two years preceding the election.
Candidates for the commissioners’ office have the same requirements as the office of mayor, with the addition of having been a resident of the ward they seek to represent at the time of their candidacy and election.
The general election will be Feb. 14, 2023, and if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes cast, a runoff election will take place April 4, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.