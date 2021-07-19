ENID, Okla. — Enid is set to renew its annual contract with the city’s economic development office during a commissioner meeting Tuesday.
Enid Regional Development Alliance nonprofit will be contracted for $600,000 to promote the city’s economic development — by attracting and retaining businesses and industries — during the current fiscal year 2021-22.
ERDA and its board of directors develop and recommend for Enid City Commission approval local incentives to existing or potential businesses such as shell buildings, job credits and tax inducements. The organization also provides grants for entrepreneurs, micro-businesses and small businesses.
ERDA would use Stride Bank Center meeting rooms and facilities, paid to the event center, with 90 days’ notice.
The commission also is set to approve the collective bargaining agreement with the local firefighters’ union that would include three pay increases over the next two years.
The CBA with International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 3722 will provide an across-the-board pay increase of 3% for FY22, which went into effect July 1.
Starting annual salary for a firefighter after this increase will be $38,500.
Two more pay increases will take effect in the next fiscal year — a 2% increase effective July 4, 2022, then 2% on Dec. 19. After both increases, starting annual salary for a firefighter would be $40,100.
Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city administration building’s commission chambers. No prior study session meeting will be held.
