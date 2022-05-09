ENID, Okla. — City of Enid staff will overview next year's budgets for the city's trust authorities, as well as funds for the city’s public safety, airport, golf and Convention Hall, during an annual budget meeting Tuesday.
Enid City Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the city administration building, the second of three planned special meetings overviewing the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
Enid city commissioners serve as members of the city’s various trusts, which include Enid Municipal Authority, Enid Economic Development Authority, Enid Public Transportation Authority and Vance Development Authority.
EMA funds city water, stormwater, sewer, solid waste through fund transfers, EEDA funds the Enid Regional Development Alliance nonprofit. EPTA covers the city's public transit system.
VDA is the city's organization that serves Vance Air Force Base's needs with liaisons between the two entities, and is budgeted at $171 million in revenue and expenses.
The city of Enid is budgeting at a slight deficit next fiscal year, to be covered by ongoing city fund balances using higher-than-projected tax revenue from this fiscal year, city accounting staff said at last week’s first budget meeting with city commissioners covering the general fund.
The city is projecting to end the 2021-22 fiscal year with around $38.9 million in city sales tax revenue, city accounting manager Jennifer Smith said.
Therefore, the city intends to budget slightly less than that amount in 2022-23, at $38.7 million, which would fund much of the city's general operating fund, Smith said.
“We want to make sure that we’re almost positive that we’ll receive that money" next year, she said.
The city had projected $36 million in sales tax for the 2021-22 budget.
City CFO Erin Crawford said the city would have a savings from the current fiscal year since the city brought in more revenue and has had less expenditure.
“So we have a savings this year that’s close to fund balance and we’re gonna turn around next year and use that. It’s just more of a timing thing than anything,” Crawford said.
The city is budgeting a total $113 million in projected revenue next year (not including transfers to other city funds) — a $12.4 million increase from this fiscal year’s total budgeted revenue projection, Smith said.
A total $117 million in expenditures, without transfers, would be $9.4 million more than this year’s.
Sales tax would account for two-thirds of the general fund’s revenue, at while much of the rest is transfers to other city funds such as EMA, Smith said.
A projected $2.5 million, 7% increase in sales tax revenue next fiscal year is the largest variance between this year’s and next year's general fund revenue budgets.
General fund expenses would account for $59 million, including $39 million in transfers to EMA and sales tax. Other expenses regularly include city departments such as administration, legal, engineering, code safety, parks and recreation, the public library and streets.
Sales tax also funds city capital improvement projects such as waterline replacement and road construction, Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said in a Facebook video Monday.
City staff will discuss capital improvement program funds on Thursday, May 12. Commissioners are expected to approve the budget next week on May 17.
Under state law, fiscal year budgets must be presented to a governing body 30 days prior and approved a week prior to the start of the new fiscal year, July 1.
