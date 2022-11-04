ENID, Okla. — City of Enid Parks and Recreation Department invites kids to attend its Parents’ Night Out event at Champion Gym 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
The event allows parents to drop off the kids, ages 4-14, for an evening of arts and crafts, movies, games, popcorn and fun. The movie shown will be "The Polar Express."
The event is free, but children must be registered at www.Enid.org/ParentsNightOut to secure a spot by Nov. 14 for the event.
Those with questions can contact the Parks and Recreation at (580) 616-7210 or specialevent@enid.org.
