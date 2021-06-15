ENID, Okla. — A Chicago-based firm will audit the city of Enid’s franchise fees and hotel tax revenue from the last three years to look for any lost profits, city commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday.
The auditing firm, Azavar Government Solutions, will identify any possible underpayments, then work to recoup these funds on the city’s behalf, a representative told commissioners during a prior study session.
As payment, Azavar will receive 33% of any collected revenue identified over 36 months in each stream of revenue. Payments likely would be staggered depending how quickly each franchise provider responds to audit requests and recoups, Tom Fagan from Azavar said.
“It’s piecemeal because you’re dealing with different providers in how fast they get back to you,” Fagan told commissioners.
City of Enid CFO Erin Crawford said audited franchise providers would include ONG, OG&E, Suddenlink and various landline phone companies, while hotels would be any lodging locations paying lodging tax revenue to the city of Enid.
The city will receive quarterly annual reports from Azavar, Fagan said.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the suggestion to perform a franchise fee/hotel tax audit came several years ago and the time had seemed right to do one.
Commissioners approved the city's audit contract with Azavar as part of a slew of consent items Tuesday.
Several were related to the ongoing Kaw Lake Water Pipeline project, which is now beginning construction at the reservoir in Osage County.
The city also will pay Blackwell-based Kay Electric Cooperative more than $700,000 total to upgrade electrical systems, in order to provide service to the city water program’s pump station at Kaw Lake.
Enid also will apply for a $5 million grant from the Department of Defense’s Office of Economic Adjustment.
The Defense Community Infrastructure Program grant would provide additional funds for the Kaw Lake water infrastructure program, as the project would increase the quality of life for Enid’s military families, according to the city.
Gilbert said an application was denied last year, but that Vance Air Force Base liaison Mike Cooper said the time was right to apply again.
Commissioners also on Tuesday unanimously approved another 2% pay increase to city employees, as part of an annual collective bargaining agreement with the local union of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).
The across-the-board raise would go into effect Dec. 20. A longevity pay plan also was increased for employees with between five years and 25 or more years of service with the city.
Commissioners voted in a near-tie to appoint Enid resident Steven Rutledge as a full-term member of the board of directors for the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Rutledge received four votes, while applicant Margaret Warren received three.
The commission carried over a runoff vote from June 3 between Rutledge and Warren, who will serve a shorter term on the board.
Rutledge will serve through May 2024, while Warren will serve through May 2022, finishing the unexpired term of another library board member who resigned between the two most recent commission meetings.
