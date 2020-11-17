ENID, Okla. — The City of Enid Parks and Recreation Department will offer a drive-through “Christmas in the Park” at Meadowlake Park, 1200 W. Rupe, four consecutive Saturdays beginning on Nov. 28.
The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12 and 19. "Christmas in the Park" is free for all ages.
Christmas in the Park will be a drive-thru only event this year, for the sake of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, each vehicle will be "given a bag of goodies as you enjoy your Christmas cruise," according to a city press release. There will be lights and characters posted on both the north and south side of the park.
Vehicles will enter the drive-through experience from the north entrance, where attendees "will be greeted by one of many holiday and winter characters such as Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Rudolph, Frosty, and many more," according to the press release.
The City of Enid will also be hosting a toy drive for Toys for Tots, and will have a drop-off section for collecting new, unwrapped toys.
A "Christmas in the Park" promo video is available at https://youtu.be/LL8kUQGemdU.
For more information, contact the city's Special Events Coordinator at (580) 616-7210 or specialevent@enid.org. To check out other upcoming events, visit Enid.org/ParkEvents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.