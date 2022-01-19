ENID, Okla. — A long-unenforced law requiring Enid taxicabs to register with the city is set to be nixed.
City commissioners will decide whether to do away with a 25-year-old public conveyance vehicles ordinance Thursday during a regular meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
Owners doing business in the city of Enid currently must be permitted through the city of Enid, but Assistant City Attorney Joshua Conaway said the city hasn’t enforced what’s been called an “unnecessary” ordinance, which was created in 1994.
Licenses are meant to be issued and renewed once applicants have paid an annual fee and included information such as rate proposals, vehicle insurance and descriptions of each conveyance vehicle.
In a study session last month, Conaway said as far as he could tell, neither of the two taxi services being operated in the city have gone through the process of getting a permit.
He said he himself only learned of the ordinance when a potential new service operator came to the city clerk’s office to request a permit.
Ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft already do their own background checks and provide drivers with their own insurance, and Conaway said the city of Enid is not able to regulate Uber and Lyft drivers — nor any other ride-sharing service that qualifies under state statute-permitted transportation network companies.
“If you operate independently, you would have to jump through the hoops that are set forth under chapter 9 of city code,” Conaway said.
Cities such as Stillwater, Tulsa and Lawton have repealed theirs altogether, he added.
Commissioners also are set to re-allocate funds originally intended for the Leona Mitchell waterline replacement.
The city last month had decided to apply for a $1.5 million forgivable loan from Oklahoma Water Resources Board to cover the major capital improvement project.
Instead, the commission will vote to repurpose the funds — $250,000 to the general fund would replace the city’s sand and salt building, help replace David Allen Memorial Ballpark lighting and purchase more properties along West Randolph between Van Buren and Johnson.
Additionally, the city’s concrete point repair program would be funded $600,000 more; and the capital improvement fund would receive the remaining $650,000 to fund the Pine Street waterline, asbestos remediation at the current Great Plains Bank building and a replacement fuel tank at the city service center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.