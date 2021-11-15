ENID, Okla. — City commissioners will privately discuss ongoing condemnation disputes over easements needed for the Kaw Lake pipeline construction project during an executive session Tuesday.
The city of Enid is in ongoing mediation talks with landowner Robert Anderson, who was awarded $2.755 million in a condemnation hearing for a 50-foot easement on his property near Garber.
City attorneys are attempting to negotiate a lower amount, closer to the initial $4,800 offer made for the property easement in 2019.
Commissioners met for two hours in executive session during last month's meeting, partly to discuss the condemnation.
They also will confer with city staff over a franchise agreement with OG&E, City Manager Jerald Gilbert Monday.
The city of Enid's current agreement will expire sometime next year, Gilbert said.
Executive sessions are closed to members of the public, and action cannot be taken during them. Commissioners only can take action when they return to open meeting.
During the regular meeting, which is open to the public and begins at 6:30 p.m., commissioners will consider amending city code to increase hangar lease rates at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
The city estimates a potential revenue increase of over $15,500 total a year.
These rate increases — at 1 to 2 cents per square foot — would help the city make planned future improvements at the airport and cover ongoing maintenance costs, Woodring Director Keston Cook said at last month’s commission meeting.
Rates would not be changed for only the largest 45 and 46 Series “port-a-port” hangars, which are planned to be replaced during a future ramp project.
Ninety of Woodring’s hangars are city-owned, while 23 are privately owned. About 85% to 90% are occupied, Cook said, with the only spaces currently available in the port-a-port hangars.
Commissioners on Tuesday also will approve a contract amendment for contractors to repair cracks and joint seals on the airport’s main terminal ramp, the south ramp, the joint-use ramp and the main runway.
