ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid will continue with striping streets this week and next.
The schedule calls for East and West Willow on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7-8, 2023; West Southgate on Monday; West Rupe on Tuesday; West Chesnut on Wednesday; East and West Oxford on Sept. 13-14; and East and West Purdue on Sept. 15.
City officials urge drivers to follow some safety rules.
• Passing without guided instruction from the paint crew is a moving violation. Passing on the right shoulder also is a moving violation.
• Driving in the yellow or white paint will transfer to your car tires, wheels and fenders, and could damage your vehicle.
• If you cannot avoid the work zone, drive safely and patiently behind the painting crew.
• Driving too fast in a work zone could cause injury or death.
• Follow the directions of the traffic control staff and painting crews.
