ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid will continue with striping streets this week and next.

The schedule calls for East and West Willow on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7-8, 2023; West Southgate on Monday; West Rupe on Tuesday; West Chesnut on Wednesday; East and West Oxford on Sept. 13-14; and East and West Purdue on Sept. 15.

City officials urge drivers to follow some safety rules.

• Passing without guided instruction from the paint crew is a moving violation. Passing on the right shoulder also is a moving violation.

• Driving in the yellow or white paint will transfer to your car tires, wheels and fenders, and could damage your vehicle.

• If you cannot avoid the work zone, drive safely and patiently behind the painting crew.

• Driving too fast in a work zone could cause injury or death.

• Follow the directions of the traffic control staff and painting crews.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you