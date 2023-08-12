Enid News & Eagle
The city of Enid will continue with striping streets Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, and continuing the rest of the week.
The schedule calls for North 4th and South Leona Mitchell Boulevard to be done Monday, with South 10th on Tuesday; South 16th on Wednesday; North 54th on Thursday; and North 66th on Friday.
City officials urge drivers to follow some safety rules.
• Passing without guided instruction from the paint crew is a moving violation. Passing on the right shoulder also is a moving violation.
• Driving in the yellow or white paint will transfer to your car tires, wheels and fenders, and could damage your vehicle.
• If you cannot avoid the work zone, drive safely and patiently behind the painting crew.
• Driving too fast in a work zone could cause injury or death.
• Follow the directions of the traffic control staff and painting crews.
