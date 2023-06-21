ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools is set to receive $250,000 in military-related grant funds the city of Enid received to help upgrade one of its elementary schools.
The local school district is in the process of adding on to Eisenhower Elementary School, located within the grounds of Vance Air Force Base, to improve the capacity and conditions to accommodate additional enrollment.
In total, the cost of the Eisenhower improvement project is estimated to cost $4.5 million, and EPS has sought a Public Schools on Military Installations grant that requires a 20% match.
So, to help EPS in funding its share of that 20% match requirement, the city of Enid requested and received the $250,000 grant from Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission to assist EPS.
During its regular meeting on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Enid City Commission will consider approving an agreement with EPS to transfer the dollars for the Eisenhower project, which the agenda items states “will provide a necessary public improvement” and is important to “enhance Vance’s mission as it relates to the quality of life of its families.”
Also on Thursday evening, city commissioners will consider accepting a warranty deed from Enid Sports Association for Advance Soccer Complex and approving an agreement with ESA for the 50-year lease of it.
The lease also includes the right of renewal for additional terms of 25 years.
Per the agreement, the city of Enid would agree to pay the utilities other than telephone and internet services, and ESA would agree to maintain Advance Soccer Complex and all improvements, and ESA’s rules for its use will govern the activities.
City commissioners will consider also approving a resolution to appropriate $766,101.11 — covered by American Rescue Plan Act monies — to fund an amendment with Envirotech Engineering and Consulting for inspections and testing on the Kaw Lake Water Supply Program.
Approval of the amendment to the agreement with Envirotech then will be considered, and it would provide quality control testing and inspections of the materials for the pipe installation at the new water treatment plant, as well as soil-testing, for the KLWSP.
The commission also will consider approving a variety of change orders for different projects, along with Amendment No. 7 with Garver for the Kaw Lake project, currently in Construction Phase 4, to extend the contract time to Jan. 31, 2024, at no additional cost.
City commissioners also will consider a resolution to authorize the execution and submission of a $4 million Congressionally Directed Appropriation Community Project funding grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Ames Waterline Rehabilitation Project.
Congress appropriated the money to the city of Enid for the Ames Waterline Rehabilitation Project through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, and HUD is acting as administrator of the funds.
The requested funds would be used for the rehabilitation of the Ames waterline — which brings up to 10 million gallons of raw well water to Enid for processing into drinking water and serves Enid residents, surrounding communities and Vance by providing reliable transit of water — to go toward rehabilitation of the existing Ames waterline, bore-under creeks at two crossings and connect to the new water treatment plant currently under construction.
A second resolution — exactly like the one for the Ames Waterline Rehabilitation Project — also is on the table for city commissioners to consider for the Kaw Lake project, which will bring surface water from Kaw Lake to Enid for processing into drinking water, and serve the people of Enid, surrounding communities and Vance by providing reliable supply and transit of water.
Additionally, city commissioners will consider approving a resolution authorizing the submission of a Defense Community Infrastructure Program grant proposal and application, as the city of Enid seeks to apply for assistance through the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation to address deficiencies in infrastructure supportive of Vance.
The estimated cost of the project is approximately $35.6 million, with funding from various sources, including federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) ARPA funding, Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s ARPA funding — with the city of Enid matching funds ($2,000,000.00) — congressional appropriation, and the city of Enid understands it will be responsible for the balance of approximately $5,704,533, the agenda item states.
The requested funding will be used for rehabilitation of the Ames waterline, which would increase Vance’s military value.
The city of Enid would submit an application for assistance for $10 million through the DCIP for the Ames Waterline Rehabilitation Project, which “will support the mission of (Vance) and the residents of Enid through reliable water transport infrastructure.”
City commissioners will consider approving a resolution to amend the fiscal year 2022-23 general fund budget by appropriating $1.53 million to increase the FY’s appropriated amounts for the General Fund Sales Tax Transfers Department.
According to the agenda item, sales tax revenue in the general fund is projected to be approximately 7.7% higher that what was budgeted for FY 2022-23, and the resolution would transfer sales tax funds for the dedicated 1% each for capital improvement projects and for Kaw Lake in a combined total of $1.83 million from the general fund to Enid Municipal Authority.
Commissioners also will consider approving a resolution to amend the FY 2022-23 general fund by appropriating $400,000 to increase the FY 2022-23 appropriated amounts for the General Fund Transfers Department and amending the FY 2022-23 Enid Event Center and Convention Hall Fund budget.
Hotel tax collections and Stride Bank Center’s rental and event revenue are projected to be approximately $400,000 lower than budgeted for FY 2022-23, and the appropriation in the EECCH Department must be increased to cover fixed expenditures, according to the agenda item.
The installation of a Storywalk project at Champlin Park, located at Garriott and Van Buren, will be considered Thursday evening, along with the authorization of the purchase of displays from Barking Dog Solutions for $6,360.80 and installation of the displays by Carillo’s Remodeling for $3,600.
On March 8, 2023,Public Arts Commission of Enid recommended approval of Storywalk, a project developed as a collaboration with Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, to be placed at Champlin Park, and the Park and Recreation Board approved it March 14, 2023.
Storywalk, according to the agenda item, is an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors. Pages from a children’s book are attached to a permanent structure placed along an outdoor path, and children can follow the path where they will encounter the book page-by-page. The stories often are linked to the season or surroundings and are changed out regularly.
In conjunction with the Storywalk, the library also will form a community group for weekend activities, such as arts and crafts that relate to the displayed book.
PACE recommended funding Storywalk for an amount up to $13,500, and the combined total city commissioners will consider approving is $9,960.80. TSET also has provided $4,800.
Appointments of city commissioners to various city boards and commissions will also occur during the regular meeting.
During the study session ahead of the regular meeting Thursday, city commissioners will review the Handbook for Elected Officials with OMAG; hear updates on current engineering projects and on new solid waste equipment; and discuss the proposed zoning ordinance changes regarding medical marijuana facilities.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular meeting set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
