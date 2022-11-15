ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission will consider multiple items during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening.
Commissioners will consider amending an ordinance regarding Enid Woodring Regional Airport to remove fuel flowage and add a section that would charge $100 for jets that land at and use the airport’s free amenities, but do not purchase at least 75 gallons of fuel.
According to the agenda item, the $100 fee would not apply to jets that have a contract with Woodring, such as Vance Air Force Base. Such a charge is common at similarly sized municipal airports.
The proposed ordinance, which was previously discussed in a study session, calls for the fee to be paid prior to a jet’s departure, and if it’s not, then a $10 penalty fee will be added.
Commissioners will also consider awarding two contracts to install new HVAC systems at the YWCA Enid and Community Development Support Association buildings.
Both projects are funded by the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus CV-2 grant received from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
Also on the agenda for commissioners to consider are the acceptance of a permit, approved by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, that would approve the construction of a waterline to serve the residences along Garland between Garriott and Randolph.
The project is associated with the future widening of Garland.
Commissioners will also consider accepting multiple easements parcels to provide rights-of-way for the widening of that same stretch of road on Garland. Payments in the amounts of $900, $1,050, $1,075 and $1,200 to property owners also will be approved.
Two grant application submissions to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are also on tap for commissioners to consider.
Funds from one of the grants would assist in funding the Prairie View Elementary Safe Routes and School project — a total cost of $1,486,682.46 with up to 80% covered by the grant and a 20% match from the city of Enid — which would build a trail from the school’s parking lot to the corner of Oakwood and Willow.
The other grant’s funds would assist in funding the Enid Trail System connection to Vance AFB project, which would connect the trail ending at Meadowlake Park to the perimeter gate/fence at Vance AFB. The project is estimated to cost $1,335,292.97, with up to 80% covered by the grant and a 20% match from the city of Enid.
During the study session, commissioners will hear a quarterly Vance Development Authority update and discuss the DCIP grant, the proposed updates to the city’s finance procedure manual and the Christmas in the Park special event.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.