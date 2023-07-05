The Enid city commissioners will hold public hearings on amending city municipal code for medical marijuana grow facilities and processors in the downtown square area during its Thursday meeting, 6:30 p.m. at 401 W. Garriott.
Public hearings will be held and votes taken afterward on approving two ordinances related to medical marijuana. The first ordinance would exclude medical marijuana dispensaries, grow facilities and processors from being in the Enid Town Square Overlay District. This ordinance was reviewed May 16 during study session, and a public hearing was held June 20 before the Municipal Area Planning Commission, which voted to recommend approval of the ordinance. There will be opportunity for public comment on this ordinance change.
The second ordinance would limit commercial marijuana grow operations to more industrial areas. These facilities are currently allowed on agricultural zoned properties, and it is deemed medical marijuana production is more industrial than agricultural. The ordinance will also look to clarify the definition of a marijuana grow facility to specify it must be a factory group building or occupancy. There will be opportunity for public comment on this ordinance change.
Both ordinances will be considered for approval during the 6:30 p.m. meeting Thursday.
Jerald Gilbert, Enid city manager, said the ordinances have been in the works for the past few months, and that he and the commissioners feel there are plenty of dispensaries in Enid as it is.
“We just think there’s enough of those throughout the city,” Gilbert said. “We think that not having any more in the downtown area will be good for the growth of family friendly businesses downtown. We want to promote downtown with business, and there’s plenty of places to get your medical marijuana all over town, and downtown. So what this would do is ensure that we don’t have any more downtown because we really don’t need any more downtown.”
In other business:
During the regularly scheduled meeting will consider approval of the final plat for the second addition on Stonebridge, located on Stonebridge Village Drive; hold a public hearing on a request to rezone the property located on East Chestnut between North 30th and 42nd Street from the general agricultural district to the C-3 general district.
Commissioners on the consent docket will consider approval of the General Liability, Public Officials Errors & Omissions, Law Enforcement/Personal Injury, Automobile Liability and Property and Electronic Data Processing Insurance through June, 30, 2024, in the amount of $494,604; consider awarding a contract to Jackson Civil, LLC, of Enid, for the north block of 10th Street waterline relocation; consider approval of a change order for Southwest Water Works, of Oklahoma City, for the waterline relocation from the 400 block south to 100 block north of Garland Road for the widening and waterline relocation project in the amount of $84,431.85; consider a change order for Southwest Water Works, of Oklahoma City, for the Garland and Randolph waterline relocation in the amount of $7,175; consider accepting a privately funded project for the Belle Crossing second addition; consider approval of a grant to Park Avenue Thrift for a mural on the roundtop building in the amount of $10,900; consider approval of a change order with Henson Construction, of Enid, to deduct $694.00 from the CDSA basement HVAC installation; consider approval of the 2023-24 contract for public services between the city of Enid and Main Street Enid, Inc., in the amount of $100,000; consider approval of a resolution declaring the city’s continued support and participation in Oklahoma Main Street Center and the continued support of Main Street Enid; consider approval of a contract between the city and Community Development Support Association, Inc., to administer Community Development Block Grant funded activities for home repairs, barrier removal assistance and to provide decent affordable housing, in the amount of $146,206.30; consider awarding the purchase of Data Domain, Backup Server and Tape Drive to Pinnacle Business Solutions for $123,8883; consider awarding contracts to Blizzard Mowing & Maintenance, of Enid, and HRT Service Company, of Enid, for mowing and cleaning of the city’s rights-of-ways through June 30, 2024, for $100,000; consider awarding the purchase of Ready-Mix Portland Cement Concrete to Enid Concrete Company through June 30, 2024; and approve claims in the amount of $12,076,428.93.
After reconvening as the Enid Municipal Authority, approval will be sought for claims totaling $154,926.04. After reconvening as the Enid Economic Development Authority, will consider approval for the 2023-24 contract for Economic Development Services between the Enid Regional Development Authority and the Enid Regional Development Alliance for $800.000. As the Enid Public Transportation Authority, consideration to approve claims in the amount of $1,551.29.
During its study session at 5 p.m., commissioners will hear engineering updates for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
The city’s FY 23 budget for capital improvement is $15,655,000 for 42 projects. There is $127,000 for improvement for fire safety, $1,500,000 for streets and alleys, $4,740,000 for capital improvement, $1,450,000 for street improvement, $2,240,000 for sanitary sewer improvement, $2,225,000 for stormwater improvements and $2,600,000 for water capital improvement.
The city’s Street and Alley fund has $450,000 budgeted for 5th Street, Randolph to Broadway; Durango, South La Mesa Drive to Split Rail Road; 1900 to 2000 block of West Maine, as well as $1 million for the Street Point Repair Program, with $827,369 awarded for primary contracts and $279,159 in additional work for 28 locations.
The city’s FY 23 budget for property improvement, expansion and acquisition is $790,000. Work on the Advance Soccer Complex is 60% complete for flatwork at $520,760 and parking lighting is 50% complete at $85,000. The Chisholm Broadband traffic signal network is 85% complete at $101,850 for the budget. Replacement of the Service Center roof is complete at a cost of $102,000.
There is $320,000 in the FY 23 budgeted for transition plan compliance for the 10th Street sidewalks and ADA ramps, to be completed this summer, Champlin Pool accessible parking and entry, which is complete, and the demolition of the old maintenance facility at Meadowlake Golf Course, which will demolished this summer. There is $3,050,000 budget for the widening of Cleveland Street from Willow to the railroad tracks and for the design of the Prairie View sidewalk.
There is $580,000 budgeted for upgrades to the Kellet Park field lighting, which is complete; the Government Springs tennis court resurfacing, which is 95% complete; flashing lights at the trail crossing at West Rupe Avenue, which is complete; and new playground sunshades at Meadowlake North and Crosslin Park, which will be completed this summer.
There is $1,200,000 budgeted for overlay/reconstruction on 10th Street from Garriott to Chestnut Mill, which will be completed this fall.
There is $1,425,000 budgeted for sanitary improvements, with work on citywide inflow and infiltration SS point repairs, which is 90% complete; 54th lift station upgrade phase two, which is 5% complete; root control, which is 95% complete; and backup power for five lift stations.
There is $800,000 budgeted for WRF belt press design completion, to be finished in FY 24, and construction and WRF structural upgrades, which will is 50% complete.
There is $1,979,000 budgeted for flood control, with Cherokee Pump station upgrades, which are 95% complete; spot repairs to North Boggy Creek box, to be completed this summer; 1500 Norman Road box culvert, to be completed this summer; Waller detention pond and drainage design, with construction in FY 25; North Boggy Creek along Meadowbrook, north of Spruce drainage improvements, with construction in FY 25; Meadows South drainage channel 3025 Indian Drive to Cleveland, to be complete this fall; Establishment of flowlines for proper drainage pilot project at Falcon Crest, Deerfield, Purdue, Woodlands and Garland; Lincoln, Oak to Chestnut improvements phase 1, with a phased completion; Old Channel Boggy and North Boggy Creek LIDAR inspection phase 3, with the inspection in progress.
There is $270,000 budgeted for maintenance repairs and $2,300,000 in upgrades and extensions. The $270,000 is for street repairs experiencing water breaks, replacing fire hydrants and valves and replacing air relief values. The $2,300,000 is for water upgrades and extensions of Oklahoma Avenue from 7th to 16th and Oklahoma Avenue from 7th to 20th, as well as Randolph from Van Buren to Washington.
