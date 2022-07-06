Enid city commissioners on Thursday are set to approve a multi-million-dollar settlement offer with the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma over the Kaw Lake water project, following negotiations with the sovereign nation last month.
Commissioners will consider ratifying a $4.2 million agreement Thursday night, along with accepting four right-of-way permits for land easements partly owned by the Tribe needed for the city of Enid’s Kaw Lake pipeline route.
After years of attempting to acquire the 50-foot-wide easements, city officials had negotiated the settlement and the four permits at a meeting with tribal leaders on June 23, according to the city.
Thursday’s rescheduled meeting is the city commission’s first of the new fiscal year, which began July 1. It begins at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the city administration building.
Commissioners will also consider amending the 2022-2023 budget by appropriating $226 million in prior fiscal year encumbrances for projects not completed by June 30. Other encumbrances to be appropriated Tuesday include $7 million to fund the Kaw Lake project’s construction phase; and $1.02 million for Enid Municipal Authority operations.
During Thursday’s meeting, commissioners will vote to award a $797,000 contract to Luckinbill Development for public works’ ongoing concrete point repairs program.
Commissioners will also vote to award a contract to JMB Concrete Construction for utility maintenance water cut concrete point repairs and to approve a change order for $200,550.
The project provides the repair of streets that have had previously performed waterline repairs and will improve the surface of the roads. JMB Concrete Construction had the lowest of four bids at $234,050, but if approved would be revised to $200,550.
During their study session before the regular meeting, commissioners will hear updates on the Kaw Lake water supply program and current street repairs; discuss proposed Animal Welfare ordinance changes to allow a limited, conditional waiver for keepings hens; and discuss amending the sign ordinance to allow portable EMC signs for special events.
The study session will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.