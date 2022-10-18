Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For Tuesday morning's Freeze Warning, temperatures as low as 30. For Wednesday morning's Freeze Warning, temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&