ENID, Okla. — Multiple items in relation to improving the infrastructure of the local airport are on Enid City Commission’s agenda Tuesday evening.
During their regular meeting, commissioners are set to consider resolutions, award contracts and approve amendments to agreements that will help with various upgrades planned at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
Those items include accepting a $424,170 Airport Improvement Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to install pilot-controlled LED lights and Precision Approach Path Indicators for the Crosswind runway.
A contract for $322,800 is set to be awarded to Tulsa-based Third Generation Electric for the two upgrades.
The grant would also add a GPS approach for Crosswind, which will provide pilots — currently limited to visual approaches — with enhanced approach options.
Commissioners will consider authorizing a $23,565 grant application with the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission to help with the $471,300 Crosswind runway lighting project.
Two amendments to an agreement with Parkhill Engineering also will be voted on.
One amendment in the amount of $110,300 is to provide professional services necessary to complete the final design for the construction of Woodring’s South Ramp hangars, and the other $137,500 amendment is to provide FAA and OAC grant administration and bidding services, construction administration and inspection services for the GPS approach installation.
Commissioners will also consider contracts between the city of Enid and three different agencies to administer Community Development Block Grants.
The first contract is with Community Development Support Association for $85,000 to provide emergency home repairs for Enid residents to prevent homelessness; the second contract for $76,550 with Hope Outreach is for transitional housing improvements to reduce homelessness for Enid residents; and the third contract is for $75,030.57 with Making a Difference to provide after-school program facility improvements for Enid’s youth residents.
During the study session, commissioners will discuss Veterans Appreciation Week, pedestrian bridge issues and bridge issues at the 500 block of East Oklahoma.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.