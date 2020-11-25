COVID daily 11.25.20
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

After a day of near-record increases in COVID-19 cases in both Garfield County and the state, city of Enid officials announced Friday afternoon a mask mandate will be considered during Enid City Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday.

Garfield County gained more than 100 single-day COVID-19 cases for the second time this week, as the state increased by 3,732, the most since a backlog and surge of cases took Oklahoma over 4,700 new cases the weekend of Nov. 7-8.

Garfield County surpassed more than 700 currently active cases with the new data, according to the OSDH, which is nearly 20% of its 3,649 cumulative cases. There have been 2,912 cases, or nearly 80%, listed by the OSDH as recovered in Garfield County. As of Wednesday, Enid has 629 of the county’s active cases and has seen 2,653 recoveries of its 3,315 overall cases, according to OSDH data.

Commissioners will meet at Stride Bank Center, beginning at 5 p.m. with a study session, followed by the regular meeting at 6:30.

The state’s 2.1% increase took the cumulative cases to 184,342, with 33,317 of those active, a single-day net gain of 57, and 149,345 recovered, including 3,659 since Tuesday’s OSDH report. There have been 1,680 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.

All 16 deaths reported Wednesday were in the 65 and older age group: two men and a woman from Oklahoma County, one man and a woman from Caddo County, two women each from Kay and Tulsa counties, men from Comanche, Custer, Payne, Stephens and Texas counties and women from Coal and McClain counties.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed to 11,708, a single-day increase of 263, according to the OSDH. Of those, 1,653 were in hospitals with COVID-19 or under investigation for having the virus, a single-day increase of 49, with those in intensive care remaining at 432, according to the OSDH Executive Report Wednesday evening.

As of Wednesday morning, St. Mary’s reported 26 patients positive for the virus, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 16 patients positive for COVID-19.

Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 5% and medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide, with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the OSDH Executive Report on Wednesday evening. That same report shows hospitals in the Northwest region for OSDH with 85 cases and six persons under investigation for the virus. There were 1,028 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday also included 63 in Woodward, 27 in Kingfisher, 26 in Alfalfa, 18 in Major, 16 in Noble, 12 in Blaine, 10 in Woods and five in Grant, according to OSDH.

OSDH will not update its website’s COVID-19 dashboard nor email reports on Thanksgiving, according to a press release from the agency. The website will be updated and the weekly COVID-19 alert map will be released around 11 a.m. on Friday. However, after Wednesday evening the Executive Report will not be updated again until Monday.

“It is important to note that Friday’s updated data will include cases that would have otherwise been reported on Thursday,” the OSDH press release states. “Saturday’s dashboard update will include case information that reflect a combined reporting from Friday and Saturday. Subsequent reporting will return to normal cadence.”

DOC update

As of Wednesday, there were 364 inmates and 165 employees testing positive for the virus across the state, according to the Department of Corrections website.

In Northwest Oklahoma, 54 of those were at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center, in Alva; 53 were at James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena; and four were at Enid Community Corrections Center.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 54 and 111 at Bill Johnson and 53 and 693 at James Crabtree. There were four in isolation at Enid CCC, according to the DOC website.

State update

There have been 96,489 Oklahoma women and 87,713 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Wednesday. There were 140 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 1,146 new cases confirmed Wednesday, made up 33.16% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 829 in the 36-49 age group, 752 in the 50-64 age group, 543 in the 65 and older age group, 390 in the 5-17 age group and 58 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 3,324 in the 0-4 age group, 18,953 in the 5-17 age group, 61,131 in the 18-35 age group, 40,125 in the 36-49 age group, 34,546 in the 50-64 age group and 26,233 in the 65 and older age group. There were 30 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,680 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,356 have been 65 and older and 255 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.89% of the total. There have been 53 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 950, than women, 730, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 285 in Oklahoma County; 260 in Tulsa County; 124 in Cleveland County; 63 in Rogers County; 46 in Washington County; 44 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 38 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 32 each in Caddo and Comanche counties; 30 each in Jackson and Muskogee counties; 27 in Canadian County; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln counties; 25 in Kay County; 23 in Pottawatomie County; 22 in Ottawa County; 21 each in Grady and Pittsburg counties; 20 in Okmulgee County; 18 each in Bryan, Osage and Payne counties; 17 each in Beckham, Mayes and Payne counties; 16 in Stephens County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair, Carter, McIntosh and Okfuskee counties; 12 each in Custer, Garvin and Texas counties; 11 in Seminole County; 10 each in Cherokee and Pontotoc counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Hughes and Woodward counties; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pawnee and Pushmataha counties; five each in Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw, Grant, Johnston, Murray and Noble counties; three each in Cotton, Craig, Latimer, Logan and Marshall counties; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Coal, Dewey, Love and Woods counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 3,649 cases, 2,912 recovered, 704 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;

• Woodward with 1,798 cases, 1,564 recovered, 227 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 852 cases, 715 recovered, 131 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Woods with 505 cases, 365 recovered, 139 active and one death from Alva;

• Noble with 488 cases, 321 recovered, 163 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;

• Major with 464 cases, 317 recovered, 145 active and two deaths, towns not listed;

• Alfalfa with 361 cases, 173 recovered and 188 active;

• Blaine with 359 cases, 279 recovered, 78 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Grant with 200 cases, 163 recovered, 33 active and four deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 1,609 cases, with 1,321 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,671 cases, with 1,306 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were nine cases with six recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also has been a death from Lahoma. The media relations group for OSDH said its data team advised Tuesday afternoon the Garfield County figure is accurate and the discrepancy likely is within the Enid count. Public health data typically are released at a county level and ensuring that is correct is a higher priority than city or Zip Code.

Oklahoma per county 11.25.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 37441 285 29531 2020-11-25
TULSA 31333 260 26221 2020-11-25
CLEVELAND 12180 124 10150 2020-11-25
CANADIAN 6515 27 5358 2020-11-25
COMANCHE 4439 32 3486 2020-11-25
MUSKOGEE 4103 30 2904 2020-11-25
PAYNE 4050 18 3492 2020-11-25
ROGERS 3848 63 3145 2020-11-25
GARFIELD 3649 33 2912 2020-11-25
POTTAWATOMIE 3342 23 2693 2020-11-25
BRYAN 2710 18 2226 2020-11-25
WAGONER 2697 35 2296 2020-11-25
GRADY 2546 21 2065 2020-11-25
CREEK 2530 44 2036 2020-11-25
LE FLORE 2354 26 2027 2020-11-25
MCCLAIN 2331 17 1865 2020-11-25
TEXAS 2318 12 2094 2020-11-25
MCCURTAIN 2242 44 1882 2020-11-25
CHEROKEE 2168 10 1651 2020-11-25
WASHINGTON 1923 46 1619 2020-11-25
OSAGE 1902 18 1671 2020-11-25
DELAWARE 1856 38 1533 2020-11-25
PONTOTOC 1852 10 1368 2020-11-25
PITTSBURG 1842 21 1570 2020-11-25
CUSTER 1839 12 1437 2020-11-25
WOODWARD 1798 7 1564 2020-11-25
JACKSON 1782 30 1464 2020-11-25
SEQUOYAH 1771 14 1499 2020-11-25
OKMULGEE 1736 20 1482 2020-11-25
CADDO 1729 32 1403 2020-11-25
KAY 1696 25 1321 2020-11-25
OTTAWA 1681 22 1472 2020-11-25
CARTER 1552 13 1199 2020-11-25
STEPHENS 1549 16 1125 2020-11-25
MAYES 1526 17 1188 2020-11-25
GARVIN 1511 12 1190 2020-11-25
LOGAN 1358 3 1068 2020-11-25
BECKHAM 1286 17 1064 2020-11-25
LINCOLN 1266 26 1031 2020-11-25
SEMINOLE 1189 11 1019 2020-11-25
ADAIR 1149 13 957 2020-11-25
OKFUSKEE 1031 13 719 2020-11-25
CRAIG 893 3 750 2020-11-25
KINGFISHER 852 6 715 2020-11-25
MCINTOSH 809 13 639 2020-11-25
ATOKA 808 1 626 2020-11-25
MARSHALL 716 3 521 2020-11-25
CHOCTAW 683 4 564 2020-11-25
HASKELL 630 6 522 2020-11-25
MURRAY 595 4 474 2020-11-25
LOVE 569 1 417 2020-11-25
HUGHES 563 7 482 2020-11-25
PAWNEE 556 6 478 2020-11-25
WOODS 505 1 365 2020-11-25
JOHNSTON 501 4 413 2020-11-25
NOBLE 488 4 321 2020-11-25
MAJOR 464 2 317 2020-11-25
PUSHMATAHA 408 6 357 2020-11-25
NOWATA 389 5 329 2020-11-25
WASHITA 373 2 257 2020-11-25
ALFALFA 361 0 173 2020-11-25
BLAINE 359 2 279 2020-11-25
KIOWA 317 6 241 2020-11-25
TILLMAN 309 5 236 2020-11-25
LATIMER 303 3 271 2020-11-25
COAL 289 1 235 2020-11-25
GREER 245 8 190 2020-11-25
COTTON 210 3 141 2020-11-25
GRANT 200 4 163 2020-11-25
DEWEY 198 1 144 2020-11-25
JEFFERSON 194 2 125 2020-11-25
HARPER 188 2 116 2020-11-25
BEAVER 178 2 142 2020-11-25
ELLIS 168 0 84 2020-11-25
ROGER MILLS 157 5 101 2020-11-25
HARMON 101 0 87 2020-11-25
CIMARRON 72 0 57 2020-11-25
71 0 16 2020-11-25

Oklahoma per city 11.25.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 28570 231 22781 2020-11-25
TULSA 19533 176 16785 2020-11-25
EDMOND 6939 38 5404 2020-11-25
BROKEN ARROW 6306 56 5116 2020-11-25
NORMAN 6300 70 5249 2020-11-25
OTHER*** 3883 24 3228 2020-11-25
YUKON 3349 10 2711 2020-11-25
ENID 3315 33 2653 2020-11-25
STILLWATER 3187 9 2787 2020-11-25
LAWTON 3019 26 2311 2020-11-25
MOORE 2429 19 1952 2020-11-25
CLAREMORE 2379 53 1877 2020-11-25
SHAWNEE 2030 20 1609 2020-11-25
OWASSO 1926 6 1583 2020-11-25
MUSKOGEE 1893 23 1434 2020-11-25
GUYMON 1780 12 1625 2020-11-25
DURANT 1610 10 1326 2020-11-25
BARTLESVILLE 1573 41 1315 2020-11-25
TAHLEQUAH 1572 5 1204 2020-11-25
ADA 1537 7 1132 2020-11-25
ALTUS 1526 28 1271 2020-11-25
BIXBY 1324 8 1123 2020-11-25
MCALESTER 1319 19 1144 2020-11-25
TAFT 1313 2 775 2020-11-25
JENKS 1292 10 1119 2020-11-25
EL RENO 1279 9 1119 2020-11-25
PONCA CITY 1225 13 954 2020-11-25
ARDMORE 1212 10 956 2020-11-25
SAND SPRINGS 1202 11 934 2020-11-25
SAPULPA 1191 18 938 2020-11-25
CHICKASHA 1136 13 947 2020-11-25
MUSTANG 1090 5 878 2020-11-25
DUNCAN 995 10 738 2020-11-25
MIAMI 985 14 877 2020-11-25
CLINTON 938 3 716 2020-11-25
BETHANY 921 7 705 2020-11-25
BLANCHARD 918 3 729 2020-11-25
FORT SUPPLY 907 2 896 2020-11-25
CHOCTAW 895 8 713 2020-11-25
COLLINSVILLE 823 3 634 2020-11-25
BROKEN BOW 813 25 694 2020-11-25
GUTHRIE 794 0 591 2020-11-25
IDABEL 792 12 651 2020-11-25
STILWELL 769 11 616 2020-11-25
WOODWARD 741 4 549 2020-11-25
VINITA 737 2 614 2020-11-25
ELK CITY 725 7 575 2020-11-25
SALLISAW 722 4 588 2020-11-25
COWETA 705 15 552 2020-11-25
LEXINGTON 704 7 600 2020-11-25
WEATHERFORD 703 8 574 2020-11-25
GROVE 697 27 559 2020-11-25
GLENPOOL 687 7 576 2020-11-25
POTEAU 683 6 579 2020-11-25
PURCELL 680 8 545 2020-11-25
OKMULGEE 673 9 552 2020-11-25
SKIATOOK 671 8 551 2020-11-25
ATOKA 646 0 491 2020-11-25
SEMINOLE 634 7 558 2020-11-25
ANADARKO 614 13 497 2020-11-25
TUTTLE 596 5 461 2020-11-25
NEWCASTLE 580 4 491 2020-11-25
HOMINY 546 2 523 2020-11-25
PRYOR CREEK 543 9 412 2020-11-25
MCLOUD 538 1 473 2020-11-25
BOLEY 530 7 330 2020-11-25
HENRYETTA 510 9 446 2020-11-25
PAULS VALLEY 509 5 410 2020-11-25
SAYRE 501 10 443 2020-11-25
TECUMSEH 494 1 397 2020-11-25
MADILL 474 2 352 2020-11-25
WAGONER 467 6 373 2020-11-25
PIEDMONT 460 3 376 2020-11-25
NOBLE 458 5 378 2020-11-25
ALVA 458 1 328 2020-11-25
CUSHING 454 4 373 2020-11-25
HUGO 444 4 376 2020-11-25
JAY 433 2 369 2020-11-25
HARRAH 404 5 326 2020-11-25
MARIETTA 399 0 289 2020-11-25
STIGLER 394 5 322 2020-11-25
CHECOTAH 385 6 304 2020-11-25
MULDROW 382 3 331 2020-11-25
SULPHUR 382 4 303 2020-11-25
EUFAULA 371 7 287 2020-11-25
HOLDENVILLE 358 4 322 2020-11-25
BRISTOW 352 10 285 2020-11-25
FORT GIBSON 350 5 279 2020-11-25
KINGFISHER 342 1 302 2020-11-25
LINDSAY 334 3 270 2020-11-25
HEAVENER 331 8 293 2020-11-25
MARLOW 331 1 212 2020-11-25
SPIRO 320 1 294 2020-11-25
WEWOKA 319 1 278 2020-11-25
CALERA 311 1 264 2020-11-25
LOCUST GROVE 306 0 242 2020-11-25
WARR ACRES 297 1 243 2020-11-25
FAIRVIEW 294 0 192 2020-11-25
OKEMAH 292 3 226 2020-11-25
CHANDLER 291 10 219 2020-11-25
CATOOSA 291 3 233 2020-11-25
MIDWEST CITY 291 9 243 2020-11-25
HENNESSEY 281 2 232 2020-11-25
AFTON 277 2 229 2020-11-25
HINTON 276 0 253 2020-11-25
VIAN 265 3 233 2020-11-25
SPENCER 263 3 208 2020-11-25
PRAGUE 257 1 224 2020-11-25
ELGIN 255 2 188 2020-11-25
MOUNDS 253 3 206 2020-11-25
CLEVELAND 253 4 216 2020-11-25
MANNFORD 250 4 193 2020-11-25
CHELSEA 247 3 217 2020-11-25
DEL CITY 243 0 185 2020-11-25
SALINA 242 1 184 2020-11-25
CACHE 241 1 173 2020-11-25
TISHOMINGO 236 3 201 2020-11-25
KINGSTON 234 1 166 2020-11-25
NOWATA 233 4 197 2020-11-25
SPERRY 233 2 184 2020-11-25
MEEKER 225 12 189 2020-11-25
HELENA 222 0 78 2020-11-25
ANTLERS 222 6 196 2020-11-25
JONES 220 2 158 2020-11-25
WASHINGTON 219 0 172 2020-11-25
WYNNEWOOD 216 1 169 2020-11-25
FREDERICK 216 5 160 2020-11-25
COALGATE 214 1 167 2020-11-25
INOLA 214 3 166 2020-11-25
STRATFORD 204 0 154 2020-11-25
HULBERT 204 2 150 2020-11-25
PAWHUSKA 204 2 173 2020-11-25
CHOUTEAU 201 6 152 2020-11-25
WESTVILLE 197 2 172 2020-11-25
ROLAND 196 1 179 2020-11-25
BLACKWELL 195 4 142 2020-11-25
CARNEGIE 193 4 142 2020-11-25
PERKINS 193 3 170 2020-11-25
DEWEY 191 1 170 2020-11-25
MORRIS 189 0 166 2020-11-25
HOOKER 189 0 159 2020-11-25
DAVIS 187 0 152 2020-11-25
HASKELL 186 1 152 2020-11-25
PAWNEE 185 1 160 2020-11-25
NICHOLS HILLS 185 0 162 2020-11-25
OOLOGAH 181 1 155 2020-11-25
MANGUM 181 8 146 2020-11-25
POCOLA 177 3 155 2020-11-25
TALIHINA 175 6 148 2020-11-25
VALLIANT 171 3 149 2020-11-25
PERRY 167 2 129 2020-11-25
COMANCHE 165 4 131 2020-11-25
WISTER 165 1 147 2020-11-25
BEGGS 162 2 142 2020-11-25
APACHE 159 2 116 2020-11-25
COLCORD 154 1 131 2020-11-25
CADDO 153 0 128 2020-11-25
STROUD 153 1 130 2020-11-25
KANSAS 152 4 125 2020-11-25
NEWKIRK 151 1 118 2020-11-25
GORE 151 3 121 2020-11-25
COLBERT 150 5 105 2020-11-25
MEAD 149 1 120 2020-11-25
WYANDOTTE 147 1 124 2020-11-25
WILBURTON 145 1 132 2020-11-25
KONAWA 144 2 103 2020-11-25
WALTERS 141 1 106 2020-11-25
COMMERCE 141 2 122 2020-11-25
WATONGA 141 0 113 2020-11-25
LUTHER 139 2 117 2020-11-25
HOWE 137 0 122 2020-11-25
BILLINGS 134 1 46 2020-11-25
HAWORTH 132 2 101 2020-11-25
BOKCHITO 131 1 117 2020-11-25
FAIRLAND 131 1 116 2020-11-25
MAYSVILLE 127 3 99 2020-11-25
HOBART 127 3 106 2020-11-25
LONE GROVE 125 1 90 2020-11-25
NEW CORDELL 125 0 74 2020-11-25
MINCO 125 0 93 2020-11-25
KEOTA 124 0 103 2020-11-25
ELMORE CITY 122 0 91 2020-11-25
TONKAWA 121 5 97 2020-11-25
HARTSHORNE 120 0 97 2020-11-25
BLAIR 118 0 85 2020-11-25
OKARCHE 116 3 89 2020-11-25
WRIGHT CITY 113 0 90 2020-11-25
KIEFER 113 0 99 2020-11-25
PORUM 112 1 79 2020-11-25
QUAPAW 111 2 89 2020-11-25
WAYNE 110 1 86 2020-11-25
BINGER 109 9 89 2020-11-25
ARCADIA 109 0 82 2020-11-25
WELLSTON 108 0 82 2020-11-25
WARNER 108 0 81 2020-11-25
WILSON 107 0 77 2020-11-25
KELLYVILLE 107 2 96 2020-11-25
GOODWELL 107 0 95 2020-11-25
FLETCHER 106 1 80 2020-11-25
TEXHOMA 106 0 91 2020-11-25
FORT COBB 106 0 94 2020-11-25
PADEN 106 0 87 2020-11-25
BARNSDALL 105 2 97 2020-11-25
DRUMRIGHT 105 1 86 2020-11-25
STONEWALL 101 1 80 2020-11-25
PORTER 100 1 81 2020-11-25
LAVERNE 99 0 57 2020-11-25
EARLSBORO 98 0 73 2020-11-25
CAMERON 98 0 89 2020-11-25
HYDRO 97 1 76 2020-11-25
RED ROCK 95 1 78 2020-11-25
HOLLIS 95 0 81 2020-11-25
ADAIR 92 0 69 2020-11-25
CRESCENT 91 1 75 2020-11-25
BEAVER 90 1 70 2020-11-25
TALALA 89 1 77 2020-11-25
RUSH SPRINGS 85 0 61 2020-11-25
WETUMKA 85 1 71 2020-11-25
SHATTUCK 85 0 44 2020-11-25
MOORELAND 85 1 61 2020-11-25
BOKOSHE 83 0 72 2020-11-25
WATTS 83 0 78 2020-11-25
CASHION 82 0 53 2020-11-25
QUINTON 82 0 64 2020-11-25
ALEX 81 0 72 2020-11-25
ALLEN 81 2 59 2020-11-25
CYRIL 80 1 55 2020-11-25
BOSWELL 79 0 62 2020-11-25
PAOLI 79 1 62 2020-11-25
WELEETKA 78 3 57 2020-11-25
INDIAHOMA 78 1 57 2020-11-25
NINNEKAH 78 1 60 2020-11-25
ROFF 78 0 55 2020-11-25
CEMENT 76 0 65 2020-11-25
WAURIKA 76 0 49 2020-11-25
YALE 75 2 60 2020-11-25
BENNINGTON 75 0 63 2020-11-25
BIG CABIN 74 2 56 2020-11-25
WAUKOMIS 74 0 47 2020-11-25
FORT TOWSON 73 0 61 2020-11-25
PANAMA 71 1 51 2020-11-25
WEBBERS FALLS 69 0 54 2020-11-25
THOMAS 69 0 54 2020-11-25
RINGLING 68 1 45 2020-11-25
GEARY 68 0 51 2020-11-25
POND CREEK 67 0 58 2020-11-25
BUFFALO 67 2 44 2020-11-25
ARAPAHO 67 0 46 2020-11-25
GERONIMO 66 0 51 2020-11-25
GLENCOE 66 1 39 2020-11-25
SHADY POINT 66 0 51 2020-11-25
WELCH 64 1 53 2020-11-25
RINGWOOD 63 0 44 2020-11-25
HAMMON 63 1 40 2020-11-25
JENNINGS 62 1 46 2020-11-25
CALUMET 61 0 49 2020-11-25
TYRONE 61 0 55 2020-11-25
CHEROKEE 61 0 47 2020-11-25
BLUEJACKET 61 1 55 2020-11-25
GARBER 61 0 54 2020-11-25
SNYDER 60 2 41 2020-11-25
CHEYENNE 60 1 41 2020-11-25
OKEENE 59 0 44 2020-11-25
MAUD 58 0 42 2020-11-25
OCHELATA 58 1 51 2020-11-25
THACKERVILLE 58 0 46 2020-11-25
COPAN 58 1 47 2020-11-25
MEDFORD 58 1 46 2020-11-25
OKTAHA 58 0 47 2020-11-25
CANUTE 58 0 33 2020-11-25
DELAWARE 57 1 48 2020-11-25
RAMONA 57 2 43 2020-11-25
BOISE CITY 56 0 46 2020-11-25
GRANITE 56 0 39 2020-11-25
DAVENPORT 56 0 44 2020-11-25
MOUNTAIN VIEW 54 1 33 2020-11-25
CANTON 54 2 42 2020-11-25
MORRISON 54 0 44 2020-11-25
SEILING 54 0 44 2020-11-25
WANETTE 53 0 39 2020-11-25
LAHOMA 53 1 47 2020-11-25
LEEDEY 52 1 38 2020-11-25
FAIRFAX 51 0 48 2020-11-25
RED OAK 50 0 45 2020-11-25
KREBS 50 1 40 2020-11-25
BURNS FLAT 50 1 42 2020-11-25
HEALDTON 50 1 25 2020-11-25
CANEY 50 0 42 2020-11-25
CLAYTON 49 0 37 2020-11-25
KIOWA 48 1 42 2020-11-25
DEWAR 48 0 39 2020-11-25
OLUSTEE 47 0 40 2020-11-25
ARKOMA 47 0 43 2020-11-25
GARVIN 47 0 40 2020-11-25
MCCURTAIN 46 1 40 2020-11-25
VICI 46 0 28 2020-11-25
COUNCIL HILL 46 0 37 2020-11-25
LOOKEBA 46 2 33 2020-11-25
SOPER 46 0 39 2020-11-25
MILBURN 45 1 43 2020-11-25
AMBER 45 0 36 2020-11-25
SASAKWA 44 0 43 2020-11-25
UNION CITY 44 0 26 2020-11-25
TERLTON 44 0 38 2020-11-25
DEPEW 44 1 36 2020-11-25
DOVER 44 0 39 2020-11-25
MANNSVILLE 43 0 32 2020-11-25
ASHER 42 0 38 2020-11-25
DUSTIN 40 0 30 2020-11-25
OILTON 40 1 28 2020-11-25
GRANDFIELD 40 0 30 2020-11-25
GRACEMONT 40 1 32 2020-11-25
SPAVINAW 39 0 35 2020-11-25
RATTAN 38 0 30 2020-11-25
GANS 38 0 34 2020-11-25
VERDEN 38 1 35 2020-11-25
VELMA 37 1 29 2020-11-25
TIPTON 37 0 35 2020-11-25
BYARS 36 0 22 2020-11-25
BRAGGS 36 0 29 2020-11-25
RYAN 35 0 19 2020-11-25
LEHIGH 35 0 33 2020-11-25
CARNEY 35 0 31 2020-11-25
MILL CREEK 33 0 29 2020-11-25
AGRA 33 1 25 2020-11-25
RIPLEY 33 0 32 2020-11-25
FARGO 32 0 24 2020-11-25
WHITEFIELD 32 0 28 2020-11-25
CANADIAN 32 0 22 2020-11-25
PITTSBURG 31 0 28 2020-11-25
ERICK 31 0 22 2020-11-25
ARNETT 31 0 8 2020-11-25
SENTINEL 31 0 21 2020-11-25
STUART 31 0 22 2020-11-25
CORN 31 0 28 2020-11-25
CLEO SPRINGS 31 0 26 2020-11-25
TEMPLE 30 2 15 2020-11-25
HAILEYVILLE 30 0 23 2020-11-25
RAVIA 30 0 27 2020-11-25
MENO 30 0 18 2020-11-25
FOSS 30 0 21 2020-11-25
MARBLE CITY 29 0 22 2020-11-25
KINTA 29 0 23 2020-11-25
CROWDER 28 0 23 2020-11-25
KAW CITY 28 1 24 2020-11-25
SAVANNA 28 0 27 2020-11-25
POCASSET 27 0 22 2020-11-25
ACHILLE 27 0 22 2020-11-25
SPRINGER 26 1 20 2020-11-25
TUPELO 26 0 25 2020-11-25
OAKS 26 1 20 2020-11-25
CHATTANOOGA 26 0 13 2020-11-25
WANN 26 0 21 2020-11-25
BUTLER 26 0 16 2020-11-25
STERLING 25 0 18 2020-11-25
GAGE 25 0 13 2020-11-25
LANGLEY 25 0 23 2020-11-25
STRINGTOWN 25 1 17 2020-11-25
BOYNTON 25 0 16 2020-11-25
INDIANOLA 25 0 19 2020-11-25
TRYON 24 0 18 2020-11-25
COVINGTON 24 0 21 2020-11-25
WAKITA 24 2 20 2020-11-25
KREMLIN 24 0 16 2020-11-25
COYLE 24 0 20 2020-11-25
AMES 23 0 19 2020-11-25
RANDLETT 22 0 14 2020-11-25
KENEFIC 22 0 20 2020-11-25
CASTLE 22 0 16 2020-11-25
SHIDLER 22 0 11 2020-11-25
WAYNOKA 22 0 16 2020-11-25
CALVIN 22 1 15 2020-11-25
OPTIMA 22 0 21 2020-11-25
HARDESTY 22 0 20 2020-11-25
LENAPAH 21 0 20 2020-11-25
REYDON 21 0 14 2020-11-25
TALOGA 21 0 19 2020-11-25
SCHULTER 21 0 20 2020-11-25
MULHALL 21 0 14 2020-11-25
HANNA 21 0 19 2020-11-25
SAWYER 20 0 14 2020-11-25
KETCHUM 20 0 20 2020-11-25
MARLAND 20 0 13 2020-11-25
LONGDALE 19 0 14 2020-11-25
ROOSEVELT 19 0 13 2020-11-25
FAIRMONT 19 0 18 2020-11-25
SPARKS 19 0 16 2020-11-25
LONE WOLF 19 0 15 2020-11-25
LANGSTON 19 0 18 2020-11-25
ROCKY 19 0 15 2020-11-25
BURBANK 19 0 16 2020-11-25
FAXON 19 0 13 2020-11-25
GOLDSBY 18 0 11 2020-11-25
FOSTER 18 0 15 2020-11-25
DEVOL 18 0 8 2020-11-25
ALINE 18 0 11 2020-11-25
NASH 17 0 14 2020-11-25
AVANT 17 0 15 2020-11-25
BERNICE 17 0 15 2020-11-25
RATLIFF CITY 17 0 15 2020-11-25
DRUMMOND 17 0 10 2020-11-25
PRUE 17 0 15 2020-11-25
LOCO 16 0 9 2020-11-25
GOLTRY 16 0 4 2020-11-25
BURLINGTON 16 0 14 2020-11-25
SHARON 16 0 11 2020-11-25
WAPANUCKA 16 0 9 2020-11-25
CUSTER CITY 16 0 14 2020-11-25
LAMONT 16 0 13 2020-11-25
MILLERTON 15 0 13 2020-11-25
FORGAN 15 0 11 2020-11-25
CARTER 15 0 11 2020-11-25
DILL CITY 15 0 13 2020-11-25
OSAGE 15 0 13 2020-11-25
ORLANDO 14 0 12 2020-11-25
ELDORADO 14 0 12 2020-11-25
NORTH MIAMI 14 0 12 2020-11-25
CARMEN 13 0 8 2020-11-25
FRANCIS 13 0 11 2020-11-25
JET 13 0 9 2020-11-25
FITZHUGH 12 0 9 2020-11-25
DISNEY 12 0 11 2020-11-25
GOTEBO 12 0 12 2020-11-25
TERRAL 12 1 6 2020-11-25
RALSTON 12 0 9 2020-11-25
MARTHA 12 1 10 2020-11-25
KEYES 11 0 7 2020-11-25
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-25
DIBBLE 11 0 10 2020-11-25
NICOMA PARK 11 0 6 2020-11-25
BESSIE 10 1 8 2020-11-25
ALDERSON 10 0 8 2020-11-25
HUNTER 9 0 7 2020-11-25
DEER CREEK 9 1 6 2020-11-25
WYNONA 9 0 8 2020-11-25
FREEDOM 9 0 7 2020-11-25
MARSHALL 9 0 8 2020-11-25
BOWLEGS 8 0 7 2020-11-25
HITCHCOCK 8 0 6 2020-11-25
GOULD 8 0 7 2020-11-25
OKAY 8 0 7 2020-11-25
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-25
MOUNTAIN PARK 8 0 8 2020-11-25
HASTINGS 8 0 8 2020-11-25
DAVIDSON 7 0 4 2020-11-25
DACOMA 7 0 4 2020-11-25
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 7 0 7 2020-11-25
BROMIDE 7 0 3 2020-11-25
WILLOW 6 0 3 2020-11-25
HILLSDALE 6 0 6 2020-11-25
COLONY 6 0 5 2020-11-25
CAMARGO 6 0 3 2020-11-25
EAKLY 6 0 5 2020-11-25
BRAMAN 5 0 2 2020-11-25
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-25
PEORIA 5 0 5 2020-11-25
MEDICINE PARK 5 0 4 2020-11-25
FOYIL 5 0 4 2020-11-25
WAINWRIGHT 4 0 3 2020-11-25
THE VILLAGE 4 0 3 2020-11-25
MANITOU 3 0 3 2020-11-25
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-11-25
CROMWELL 3 0 2 2020-11-25
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-25
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-25
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-25
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-11-25
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-25
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-25
ADDINGTON 2 0 0 2020-11-25
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-25
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-11-25
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-25
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-11-25
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-25
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-25
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-25
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-25
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-25
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-25
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-25
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-25
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-11-25
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-25
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-11-25
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-25

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Hassler is the digital content coordinator for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Violet? Send an email to violeth@enidnews.com.

 

