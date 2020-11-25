After a day of near-record increases in COVID-19 cases in both Garfield County and the state, city of Enid officials announced Friday afternoon a mask mandate will be considered during Enid City Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Garfield County gained more than 100 single-day COVID-19 cases for the second time this week, as the state increased by 3,732, the most since a backlog and surge of cases took Oklahoma over 4,700 new cases the weekend of Nov. 7-8.
Garfield County surpassed more than 700 currently active cases with the new data, according to the OSDH, which is nearly 20% of its 3,649 cumulative cases. There have been 2,912 cases, or nearly 80%, listed by the OSDH as recovered in Garfield County. As of Wednesday, Enid has 629 of the county’s active cases and has seen 2,653 recoveries of its 3,315 overall cases, according to OSDH data.
Commissioners will meet at Stride Bank Center, beginning at 5 p.m. with a study session, followed by the regular meeting at 6:30.
The state’s 2.1% increase took the cumulative cases to 184,342, with 33,317 of those active, a single-day net gain of 57, and 149,345 recovered, including 3,659 since Tuesday’s OSDH report. There have been 1,680 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.
All 16 deaths reported Wednesday were in the 65 and older age group: two men and a woman from Oklahoma County, one man and a woman from Caddo County, two women each from Kay and Tulsa counties, men from Comanche, Custer, Payne, Stephens and Texas counties and women from Coal and McClain counties.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed to 11,708, a single-day increase of 263, according to the OSDH. Of those, 1,653 were in hospitals with COVID-19 or under investigation for having the virus, a single-day increase of 49, with those in intensive care remaining at 432, according to the OSDH Executive Report Wednesday evening.
As of Wednesday morning, St. Mary’s reported 26 patients positive for the virus, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 16 patients positive for COVID-19.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 5% and medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide, with a 98% hospital response rate, according to the OSDH Executive Report on Wednesday evening. That same report shows hospitals in the Northwest region for OSDH with 85 cases and six persons under investigation for the virus. There were 1,028 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Wednesday also included 63 in Woodward, 27 in Kingfisher, 26 in Alfalfa, 18 in Major, 16 in Noble, 12 in Blaine, 10 in Woods and five in Grant, according to OSDH.
OSDH will not update its website’s COVID-19 dashboard nor email reports on Thanksgiving, according to a press release from the agency. The website will be updated and the weekly COVID-19 alert map will be released around 11 a.m. on Friday. However, after Wednesday evening the Executive Report will not be updated again until Monday.
“It is important to note that Friday’s updated data will include cases that would have otherwise been reported on Thursday,” the OSDH press release states. “Saturday’s dashboard update will include case information that reflect a combined reporting from Friday and Saturday. Subsequent reporting will return to normal cadence.”
DOC update
As of Wednesday, there were 364 inmates and 165 employees testing positive for the virus across the state, according to the Department of Corrections website.
In Northwest Oklahoma, 54 of those were at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center, in Alva; 53 were at James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena; and four were at Enid Community Corrections Center.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 54 and 111 at Bill Johnson and 53 and 693 at James Crabtree. There were four in isolation at Enid CCC, according to the DOC website.
State update
There have been 96,489 Oklahoma women and 87,713 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Wednesday. There were 140 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 1,146 new cases confirmed Wednesday, made up 33.16% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 829 in the 36-49 age group, 752 in the 50-64 age group, 543 in the 65 and older age group, 390 in the 5-17 age group and 58 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Wednesday were 3,324 in the 0-4 age group, 18,953 in the 5-17 age group, 61,131 in the 18-35 age group, 40,125 in the 36-49 age group, 34,546 in the 50-64 age group and 26,233 in the 65 and older age group. There were 30 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,680 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,356 have been 65 and older and 255 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.89% of the total. There have been 53 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 950, than women, 730, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 285 in Oklahoma County; 260 in Tulsa County; 124 in Cleveland County; 63 in Rogers County; 46 in Washington County; 44 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 38 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 32 each in Caddo and Comanche counties; 30 each in Jackson and Muskogee counties; 27 in Canadian County; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln counties; 25 in Kay County; 23 in Pottawatomie County; 22 in Ottawa County; 21 each in Grady and Pittsburg counties; 20 in Okmulgee County; 18 each in Bryan, Osage and Payne counties; 17 each in Beckham, Mayes and Payne counties; 16 in Stephens County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair, Carter, McIntosh and Okfuskee counties; 12 each in Custer, Garvin and Texas counties; 11 in Seminole County; 10 each in Cherokee and Pontotoc counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Hughes and Woodward counties; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pawnee and Pushmataha counties; five each in Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw, Grant, Johnston, Murray and Noble counties; three each in Cotton, Craig, Latimer, Logan and Marshall counties; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Coal, Dewey, Love and Woods counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 3,649 cases, 2,912 recovered, 704 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;
• Woodward with 1,798 cases, 1,564 recovered, 227 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 852 cases, 715 recovered, 131 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Woods with 505 cases, 365 recovered, 139 active and one death from Alva;
• Noble with 488 cases, 321 recovered, 163 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;
• Major with 464 cases, 317 recovered, 145 active and two deaths, towns not listed;
• Alfalfa with 361 cases, 173 recovered and 188 active;
• Blaine with 359 cases, 279 recovered, 78 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Grant with 200 cases, 163 recovered, 33 active and four deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,609 cases, with 1,321 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,671 cases, with 1,306 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were nine cases with six recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also has been a death from Lahoma. The media relations group for OSDH said its data team advised Tuesday afternoon the Garfield County figure is accurate and the discrepancy likely is within the Enid count. Public health data typically are released at a county level and ensuring that is correct is a higher priority than city or Zip Code.
