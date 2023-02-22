ENID, Okla. — Enid City Commission on Thursday evening will consider awarding $250,000 to Enid Street Outreach Services for the purchase of a building on Randolph.
During the regular meeting on Thursday evening, commissioners will vote to approve a contract between the city of Enid and Enid SOS to administer the funds, as part of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant CV-2 funds.
The city of Enid was awarded $3 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If approved, the funding allocation will purchase the building at 710 W. Randolph, near Our Daily Bread, for services for people experiencing homelessness.
The agenda item states Enid SOS and its activities are consistent with the goals of the city of Enid, as well as the five-year consolidated plan and the annual action plan.
Enid SOS is a nonprofit organization that provides services to low-income, hungry and unsheltered individuals in the area through outreach, food, showers, clothing, shelter, medical needs and advocacy.
The building acquisition itself is listed as $224,900, with the closing costs, interests and appraisal amount at $25,100.
Also on Thursday, commissioners will consider appointments to Vance Development Authority, Enid Parks and Recreation Board and Tree Board. Each has two vacancies.
The 2022-23 airport fund also could be approved during the meeting, where $3.147 million will be appropriated to provide funding to award a $4,524,741.94 contract to Diversified Construction — which also is on the agenda — for ongoing infrastructure projects at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
According to the agenda item, grant awards of $2.847 million from Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program and $300,000 from Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission also are available to provide the necessary funding.
Commissioners will also consider accepting a highway dedication deed from Great Salt Plains Health Center; an easement for public highway for Parcel No. 2 at 117 N. Eufaula; and a privately funded project for the sanitary sewer service of Blanton’s Corner Addition.
Acting as Enid Public Transportation Authority, commissioners will consider approving the purchase of two Chrysler Voyager minivans, which have been modified for use as ADA transit vehicles for EPTA, from Creative Bus Sales for $175,305.90.
During the study session, commissioners will hear a legislative update from Curt Roggow and a traffic signal update.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
