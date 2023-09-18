ENID, Okla. — During its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, Enid City Commission will consider an ordinance granting a franchise fee to Optimum, formerly Suddenlink, for cable and internet service, as well as hear updates on the beautification of Enid's entryways and appoint an assistant secretary to the Fire Civil Service Commission.
The study session was canceled due to not enough items being on the agenda.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the franchise agreement with Optimum expired about three years ago, and Optimum reached out to the city earlier this year to request a renewal of the agreement. Optimum has continued to honor the terms of the previous franchise agreement by paying a fee to the city in the amount of 5% of the overall revenue Optimum receives from subscribers for cable services.
Gilbert said the city and Optimum had negotiated with Optimum prior, but were not able to come to an agreement.
"After we had not been able to get to an agreement with Optimum, we had gone a long period of time without hearing from them," Gilbert said. "They're still complying with the terms of the franchise agreement, most notably paying the franchise fee to the city on a monthly basis. But they reached out to us about three or four months ago about renewing their license agreement. So I sat down with them, the city attorney and were able to finalize an agreement with the Optimum attorney. They have expressed a desire to have a formal franchise agreement."
Since the agreement with the city expired, other options for cable and internet have sprung up, such as Blue Peak and Dobson, among others. The agreement, if accepted Tuesday, would be similar to the deal with Blue Peak, although the build-out requirements for Optimum are not the same as the existing infrastructure already is in place, and build-out costs would only be applied for services to new areas of Enid.
Also during the meeting, commissioners will hear a progress update on the efforts to clean up the entryways and thoroughfares of Enid by way of mowing and routine maintenance.
Commissioners will also consider appointing Brian Sallee, Enid assistant fire marshal, to be the assistant secretary of the Fire Civil Service Commission. The assistant secretary will only serve on the board if the secretary is not able to attend or has a conflict of interest, allowing for a different representative in those circumstances.
The meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in commission chambers in the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. It is open to the public.
