ENID, Okla. — The purchase of a new public safety software system for Enid Police Department could be awarded Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022.
During its regular meeting, Enid City Commission will vote on whether to award the $640,461.36 purchase to Florida-based Central Square Technologies.
During the fiscal year 2022-23, EPD budgeted $500,000 for the new public safety software system, so commissioners also will consider approving a resolution to amend the 2022-23 Police Fund Budget by appropriating $140,461.36.
EPD’s current operating systems, Omnigo Software and ITI Management System/CAD Software, have been in use for 24 years, are out-of-date and do not meet the needs of the department, according to the agenda item. The existing operating systems are not state or federally certified, and in order to utilize a mapping function and manage evidence, several software programs are used.
Also on the agenda for commissioners to consider is an agreement with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway for widening North Cleveland at the railroad crossing.
The agreement would cover ODOT’s improvement of Cleveland at the railroad crossing between Chestnut and Willow. These improvements include the widening of Cleveland with three railroad crossing panels and the installation of four railroad pedestal warning signals/gates, sidewalks and six reinforced concrete drainage pipes.
The city’s local share of the project is capped at $142,829.20, but maintenance of the sidewalks and drainage pipes would be the responsibility of the city going forward.
Upon approval, the city would provide the payment of the local share of the project, and ODOT would advertise the project for bids.
Commissioners also will vote on an award of an $87,114 contract to JMB Concrete, of Enid, for the ADA Transition Plan Compliance project for Champlin Pool, which will reconstruct the front entry to the facility and add four ADA-compliant parking spaces.
Other items on the agenda include a $190,091.97 contract to Rick Lorenz Construction, of Enid, for the reconstruction of 5th between Randolph and Broadway; and approving a resolution to replace the city’s Sept. 18, 2007, Finance Procedures Manual with the city’s Dec. 6, 2022, Finance Procedures Manual.
Before adjourning, commissioners also will go into executive session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including the creation of proposals to entice an entertainment/theater development and a department store to Enid.
During the study session, commissioners will discuss designating the Mountain Bike Trails as a city park and hear an update on the public safety software system purchase for EPD and receive a financial update on the Kaw Lake Water Supply Program, an engineering update and an update on the Master Trail Plan.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
