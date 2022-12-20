ENID, Okla. — Interactive pieces of artwork soon could be placed along Enid’s popular 2-mile trail system.
In April, Public Arts Commission of Enid requested proposals from artists interested in adding artwork to the roughly 2-mile segment of the Enid Trails System that spans from Oakwood to Van Buren.
PACE voted in September to approve an art project that Kelly Tompkins, of Hive Appeal, and Emme Hughes, of EH Metal Works, collaborated on and submitted.
On Tuesday, Enid City Commission will consider PACE’s recommendation to award a contract to Tompkins and Hughes in the amount of $29,770 for the art project, which includes Butterfly Bars, a Caterpillar Pathway and Study Circles and is proposed to be placed along Enid Trails System between Parkway and Van Buren.
Also during Tuesday’s regular meeting, commissioners are set to approve the transfer of $842,330 from Enid Municipal Authority to the Water Capital Improvement Fund to provide funding for a waterline relocation project along Randolph between Van Buren and Washington.
In conjunction, commissioners will consider awarding a $842,330 contract to Southwest Water Works of Oklahoma City for the project, which will improve water distribution to downtown and is funded by Oklahoma Water Resources Board Drinking Water Revolving Fund.
A public hearing also will be held Tuesday to consider rezoning property at the northeast corner of 729 W. Willow, as the applicant submitted a request to put in a coffee shop.
If commissioners subsequently approve the ordinance to rezone the property, then it will go from R-4 Residential District to C-3 General Commercial District.
Commissioners also will consider awarding a $77,443.32 contract to Duke’s Root Control, of Syracuse, N.Y., for a project that will perform the sanitary sewer work identified during sanitary sewer video inspections.
As root intrusions are identified, located and classified during the video inspections, the sanitary sewer system is periodically treated in these specific areas, according to the agenda item. Duke’s Root Control would perform the maintenance, sewer cleaning, hydro-excavating and all miscellaneous services as needed.
Also on tap for commissioners to consider are two change orders and the acceptance of two easements for a project to widen Garland between Garriott and Randolph.
The study session for Tuesday is canceled, but the regular meeting will begin at 6:30 in the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. The meeting is open to the public.
