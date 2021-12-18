ENID, Okla. — The city is hoping to apply for a loan to fund replacing the aging waterline that goes through Enid’s Southern Heights neighborhood.
City commissioners on Tuesday will consider going forward with applying for a loan of up to $4 million with an immediate 25% forgiveness from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said funds for the new Leona Mitchell Boulevard waterline had already been appropriated in the city’s fiscal year budget, but the 75% discount was the primary motivation in going after a loan instead.
“That makes it a really good deal for us,” Gilbert said Saturday. “So basically, it allows us to do more projects than what was already planned.”
He said other infrastructure projects using the initial city funds haven’t been identified yet, though.
“(But) there’s plenty of street work that needs to be done, and obviously also plenty of other infrastructure items that need to be addressed,” Gilbert said.
City engineers had in previous study sessions estimated the Leona Mitchell project costing around $1.5 million, with plans to use the city's COVID relief funds to cover the project.
Commissioners on Tuesday will first require five votes to approve the emergency resolution approving action to be taken authorizing issuance, sale and delivery for the Enid Municipal Authority’s Series 2022 promissory note for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. A separate emergency motion is necessary, as well.
As the EMA voting body, the commissioners would again vote to move forward with authorizing legal counsel to execute a loan agreement with OWRB, as well as a sales tax revenue agreement to repay the funds. The EMA would also agree to retain legal counsel for bond services, to be paid a fixed rate of 1% of the loan amount.
An interest rate of 3% or less per year would be determined once OWRB meets nearly next year to consider the loan, Gilbert said.
Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city administration building's council chambers.
This particular OWRB loan is not related to the city’s Kaw Lake pipeline project, which has largely been financed from five major loans from OWRB closed between 2016 and 2020.
With city engineering designs on the waterline already complete, Gilbert said project is set to go out to bid soon.
Construction on the 12-inch pipeline, running from Garriott to Steele, is likely to begin in early spring 2022, he said.
Workers would then transfer approximately 200 interior lines on the residential streets to the new main. City engineers said about half of the lines do not need to be replaced because they were installed in the 1980s.
A new water line would get a much greater volume of water into the Southern Heights area to improve it for fire protection and future development, Gilbert said.
At a study session in February, the Enid fire marshal identified three Enid neighborhoods whose lower-quality fire flow from hydrants needed to be addressed for better property protection, with the joint Southern Heights/Garfield additions as the first priority.
Residents had also complained to city officials at several commission meetings about poor water quality in the neighborhoods from Van Buren to 7th and Garriott to Steele, including discolored water and low water flow. City utilities services workers have since attempted to resolve these issues with biweekly flushing, while testing showed the water was still potable.
