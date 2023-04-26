In celebration of Arbor Day, the city of Enid will invite students from Carver Early Childhood Center to a tree-planting ceremony on Friday, April 28, 2023.
The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Government Springs Park South Ballpark. This year, members of Enid Tree Board will plant three Leyland cypress trees.
Each year, Enid Tree Board members plan an annual event and invite a classroom to assist with plantings to encourage a love for trees and to provide an opportunity to be involved in a hands-on environmental educational experience.
“We encourage everyone to go out and enjoy trees," said Mandi O'Dea, a city staff member. "Improving visual appeal, increasing property values, providing much needed shade, removing air pollutants, providing a wildlife habitat and soil stabilization are just a few of the benefits we enjoy from our trees. Trees planted today will be enjoyed by those who come after us. As the old Chinese proverb says, 'The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.'”
The Tree Board has a downloadable “Tree Care and Selection Guide” on the city's website at www.Enid.org/TreeBoard. According to the guide, some of the best trees for Enid are bald cypress, lacebark elm, cedar elm, Chinese pistache, hackberry, Shumard oak, Shantung maple, Oklahoma redbud, bur oak, American holly, loblolly pine and Caddo sugar maple.
The city of Enid is a designated Tree City USA.
