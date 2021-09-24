ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid is moving into the next phase of expanding its landfill that eventually would double the size of the city’s current trash site.
Commissioners on Tuesday approved a months-long study of the 150 acres to the south of the current, also 150-acre landfill site, adding an amendment totaling more than $56,000 to an initial contract of $15,000 with Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc.
Over the next half year, consultants will collect and review data, complete a phasing plan and finally investigate the wetlands, other water features and any easements for gas and power lines already on the expansion area.
More than half of the expenses will go toward creating one-, five- and 10-year phase plans that would consider airspace, cell construction and soil usage on the city-owned property.
City engineer Murali Katta said phase two plans and reviews would run concurrently over various durations for the first 150 days, and 150 will be spent compiling a final report for the city commission.
The phase will last around 150 days, he said.
“It could be sooner because the time frame is just a baseline,” Katta said Friday. “If (consultants) can get it sooner, then yeah, there might be another amendment” this year for the next phase in the project.
He said the city has more than $50,000 budgeted for the expansion project for the current fiscal year.
While about 20 trash cells sit on about 45-50 acres at the current landfill, as has been previously reported, the expected study will determine how many cells would be possible on the new area, Katta said.
Permit approval for the long-term expansion with the state Department of Environment Quality is at least three years down the line.
“We’re doing some prudent planning for the future,” City Manager Jerald Gilbert said. “We do not have an infinite amount of space to put trash in.”
Gilbert said a simultaneous methane remediation project planned on the current landfill would at some point need to be updated to the new landfill area.
“But that’s longterm, we’re talking probably decades out,” Gilbert said, because the collection system is addressing CH4 levels specifically on the landfill’s south side.
