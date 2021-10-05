ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid is set to begin reimbursing Love’s this week for utility work done in the area of the travel stop before it opened in 2016.
Enid city commissioners on Tuesday will first vote to approve a base $200,000 payment to Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc., made through additional appropriations to the city’s sanitary sewer capital improvement fund budget.
The commission will then vote to approve a general fund transfer of $30,000 in sales tax revenue generated at Love’s, located at 4101 E. Randolph, to the Enid Economic Development Authority.
The funds will be the first of many payments to be made quarterly through either October 2028 or when Love’s receives total $325,000, whichever is earlier, after both parties agreed to an amended $525,000 overall reimbursement amount last month.
Under the agreement initially passed in 2014, the city would’ve over seven years initially reimbursed the Tulsa-based company 65% — nearly $600,000 — of those repair costs using tax revenue to be calculated though monthly tax returns provided to Enid Regional Development Alliance. However, plans for a hotel operated by Love’s have since been scuttled.
Commissioners will also consider four emergency resolutions to condemn tracts of land in Kay County for the Kaw Lake Water Supply pipeline project.
After the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma declined offers for fair market values of the properties, the city intends to acquire tracts and temporary construction easements under eminent domain state statutes.
Emergency resolutions also require an additional supermajority vote of five along with a regular majority vote to approve the agenda item.
Commissioners meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city administration building’s council chambers, following a study session at 5 p.m.
