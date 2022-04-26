Enid’s public arts group is looking to add more color to the city’s popular trail system.
The Public Arts Commission of Enid is now taking submissions for proposals to add art along the roughly 2-mile segment of the Enid Trails System that spans from Van Buren to Oakwood.
Requests for proposals were made available Monday, and artists have nearly two months to submit their ideas until the June 20 deadline.
PACE will prioritize funding submissions with art that is engaging, interactive and accessible to all people, requires little maintenance and contributes to a safe environment like climbing.
The proposal request does not require a specific budget, timeline or physical dimensions, but these must be included in submissions, along with a description and three concept images of the project.
Projects could sit on one location on the pedestrian trail, span the entire length or a mix of both. Costs can range anywhere from $500 to under $50,000; artists must only stay within these parameters per city ordinance.
PACE vice chair Michael Shuck said the board plans to award funds to as many applicants as possible, so the project was deliberately open-ended to encourage any and all ideas.
“We know there’s a lot of good artists around,” he said Tuesday. “There’s people out there who can do great stuff.”
Applications must be submitted through either Dropbox or SendSafely at https://docs.enid.org/u/engr- files. Applicants must also email the city’s PACE staff liaison, Angela Rasmuson, at arasmuson@enid.org as additional submission notification.
PACE members will review the applications during the board’s following meeting on July 13, and all finalists would be notified by Aug. 10.
Funding would come from PACE’s regular long-term savings account, which accumulates annual funding allocations from the city of Enid’s budget.
“We have cash there and want to spend it,” Shuck said, “so we’re just trying to find ways to encourage people to apply for it.”
Shuck said because the project is a collaboration between PACE and the city’s Park and Recreation Board, he said the arts board hoped to include the city’s parks and recreation department director, Corey Buller, and park board member Nicole Winfield as representatives during July’s review meeting.
Winfield, who joined the park board last year, had brought up the idea at several monthly meetings before the project was eventually suggested to PACE. Enid resident Ron Janzen also sits on both boards.
Winfield said Tuesday she was glad to hear about the proposal because she hadn’t heard about the project since several meetings.
“As someone who enjoys the trail on a regular basis and is passionate about art, I’m more than ecstatic to hear about adding another element to beautify and visually enhance another part of our community,” she said. “It’s projects like this that add to our growing beautification and pride of Enid.”
Enid residents Dawn and Matt Hill, who walk the pedestrian trail every day from their house nearby Meadowlake Park, said they liked the idea of adding art to the area.
Dawn said the idea sounded similar to nearby cities, such as a 3.5-mile walking trail in Bentonville, Ark., which is filled with lots of art pieces.
“Just giving you something to look at when you walk, that’ll be real nice,” Matt said Tuesday, as a couple boys rode ATV bikes up from the creek and a woman ran past with her dog.
