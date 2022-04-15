The city of Enid is taking nominations for recipients for the 2022 “Walk of Fame” Award to be presented in September during the celebration of the Cherokee Strip Days.
The Walk of Fame is an award given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the Enid community.
To be considered for the Walk of Fame, a person shall:
• Have demonstrated a lifetime of service to the community in general.
• Have made an extraordinary contribution or act of selflessness or statesmanship for Enid.
Nominations will be accepted in the office of the city clerk until 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.
Forty-seven other honorees have been added to the Enid Walk of Fame since 1997, including Owen K. Garriott, former Mayor Bill Shewey and opera singer Leona Mitchell.
Nominations received after that time will be retained for consideration the following year. The Walk of Fame committee will review the nominations, consider those persons who meet the criteria outlined above and perform any needed investigation to insure appropriateness. The committee also may consider people who do not receive nominations.
Please submit an envelope with your nomination marked as follows: Attn: City Clerk – Nomination for Walk of Fame, City of Enid, 401 W. Garriott Road, Enid, OK 73701
Information may be obtained in the city clerk’s office at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott, or by calling (580) 616-7274.
