The city of Enid is taking nominations for recipients for the 2021 Walk of Fame Award to be presented in September during the celebration of Cherokee Strip Days.
The Walk of Fame is an award given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the Enid community.
Last year’s honorees, retired educator Clayton Nolen and the late Oscar Curtis, both former city commissioners, also will be recognized during this year’s Walk of Fame ceremony, city spokesperson Derrick Silas said Thursday.
Nolen and Curtis were to be recognized in September 2020, but the ceremony at Stride Bank Center was canceled due to COVID-19.
To be considered for the Walk of Fame, a person shall:
• Have demonstrated a lifetime of service to the community in general.
• Have made an extraordinary contribution or act of selflessness or statesmanship for Enid.
Nominations will be accepted in the city clerk’s office until 5 p.m. July 16. Those received after that time will be retained for consideration the following year.
The Walk of Fame committee will review the nominations, consider those people who meet the criteria and perform any needed investigation to ensure appropriateness. The committee also may consider people who do not receive nominations.
Forty-three other honorees have been added to the Enid Walk of Fame since 1997, including Owen K. Garriott, former Mayor Bill Shewey and opera singer Leona Mitchell.
Submit an envelope with your nomination marked as follows: Attn: City Clerk — Nomination for Walk of Fame, City of Enid, 401 W. Owen K. Garriott Road, Enid, OK 73701.
