City taking next steps in lengthy lawsuit over land for Kaw Lake pipeline

Enid, Okla. — The city could be on the hook to pay millions for one of the final pieces of the Kaw Lake water pipeline puzzle.
By next summer, the city of Enid could go to a jury trial in order to settle an eminent domain dispute for the first time, officials said, rather than pay a Garfield County landowner $2.755 million recently awarded as just compensation for his property.
The award would be the largest the city’s ever had to pay to acquire a condemned property under eminent domain.
However, city officials disagree with the amount, which is almost entirely made up of costs from a lease terminated during the city’s lawsuit that court-appointed commissioners determined last June.
“We don’t think that award’s correct,” City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Thursday, so the city intends to go to mediation with the property owner over the amount — if that attempt fails, then go to jury trial.
In order to build a 50-foot stretch located around the middle of the planned 70-mile-long raw water pipeline, attorneys for the city have been attempting to invoke eminent domain to acquire a perpetual land easement and a temporary easement northeast of Garber.
Landowner Robert Anderson, an Enid resident, had refused to grant the city right of way to his 120-acre property, so the city filed a petition to condemn the property in district court a year ago.
Anderson’s son, former state Sen. Patrick Anderson, who has been representing him in court, said the city has repeatedly ignored his father’s requests to find an alternate path for the pipeline segment.
“Instead, the city of Enid chose to be a bully and force its way across my father’s property through the process of eminent domain,” Anderson said.
The city’s legal actions during the condemnation lawsuit resulted in an award amount much higher than original offers, according to both the Andersons and June’s final report from condemnation commissioners.
Robert Anderson had initially been offered $4,800 for the parcel located on his 160 acres, but this amount ballooned to $2.755 million after a solar farm company already leasing Anderson’s property for future construction canceled its agreement, rather than also be sued in condemnation.
Three phases of electrical lines cross the property, but no pipelines of gas or any other kind are located anywhere on Anderson’s acreage, which he has owned for 50 years.
“He wants it to remain that way,” Patrick Anderson said. “It was uniquely situated and uniquely attracted to solar farm use.”
In May 2019 — a month after Anderson entered his lease agreement — he was sent a letter by Gilbert offering him $4,782.55 for the easements, rounded up to $4,800. The city’s land services agent Steve Smith then contacted Anderson two months later with the easement request, again offering $120 per rod for 39.85 rods.
Located northeast of Garber, the proposed pipeline path would come within 100 feet of the intersection of Lake Hellums Road and Sinclair Road, then zig-zag across Anderson’s property — going across a creek, through a thicket of trees and up a hill of reportedly “highly erodible” soil, according to a filing from Patrick Anderson.
Robert Anderson reportedly told the city his confidential lease agreement was based on no pipelines running under the property. Because of this, he asked the city to instead go around his property with the Kaw Lake pipeline.
Anderson, a former chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission and a former state senator, also stated that the solar panel farm lease was expected to increase the value of the land due to renewable energy policies of the then-incoming Biden administration.
Over a year passed with no further contact from the city, but in June 2020, the Enid City Commission approved an emergency resolution for the city’s legal team to move forward with the condemnation.
In November and December 2020, Tulsa-based attorney Danny Williams filed three condemnation petitions on behalf of the city in Garfield County District Court, with one naming Anderson as a defendant.
Under Oklahoma state statute, a public entity such as a city government can petition to take private property for a specific public use such as a construction project. In return, the public entity will provide a property owner with “just compensation” — the value of the property, as well as any injury to property not taken — determined by a group of three independent, court-appointed commissioners.
A protective order was to be put in place when the case was put on District Judge Tom Newby’s docket. However, Williams obtained the name of the lessee, Innovative Solar 180, and decided to also sue the company in an amended petition on Feb. 3, 2021.
Patrick Anderson said his father provided the city with a copy of the 20-year solar farm lease at the request of the city’s attorney.
Williams also mailed a new summons to Innovative Solar 180, which was returned March 8. Nearly three weeks later, the parent company Innovative Solar Systems responded that it had terminated its lease with Anderson and requested removal as a defendant, with agreement from the city.
According to the commissioners’ report, this terminated 20-year lease with Innovative Solar Systems cost Anderson an estimated $2.755 million.
Patrick Anderson said they considered countersuing the city for damages from the broken lease’s lost profits.
“But we hope we can resolve this without that,” he said. “We can’t get those (condemnation damages) and sue for additional damages. It’s going to be one deal.”
The North Carolina-based solar farm company did not return messages for comment about the lease agreement or the condemnation suit, nor did Williams.
After months of delays because of the amended petition, commissioners Tom Andrew, Dennis Skaggs and Kyle Clark determined the city should pay Anderson this much to compensate him for both his property and for the amount of money Anderson has lost from the lease agreement.
Coming to $2,755,200 total, these amounts were specifically set out under the terms of the lease agreement, Patrick Anderson said.
Commissioners then recommended the city alternatively continue down parcels of other acquired land to the north and cross the section to the west of Anderson’s land, where the city also entered into easement agreements with Anderson’s neighbors.
“While that might cost more in construction, it surely will not approach the $2,755,200.00 lost to Mr. Anderson from crossing his property,” the report reads.
Patrick Anderson also asserts that an alternate route for the pipeline “clearly exists” so the line can bypass the property.
Budgeted at roughly $317 million total, the Kaw Lake Water Supply program is the largest project in the city of Enid’s history.
Gilbert said plans to build the pipeline and the various treatment plants from Osage County to Enid have been in the works since the late-’00s, during which long-term studies were held even before the massive droughts in Northwest Oklahoma early in the next decade. Further studies determined Kaw Lake was a feasible, long-term source of water for the city, Gilbert said.
The pipeline is set to provide Enid residents with an average 10.5 million gallons of water a day once it’s complete.
In total, 230 parcels of land are needed for the 70-mile pipeline portion of the Kaw Lake project, along with 25 more for the water main on Chestnut in Enid. Many of these parcels were acquired after the city sent similar easement offer letters to landowners, who then donated the tracts with Enid City Commission approval.
As of last week, only Anderson’s parcel and six others (including four with the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma) intended for the pipeline remain in “bridge,” the process in which acquisition is handed over from the project’s design firm to the city of Enid and usually involve condemnation or mediation.
The city relies solely on a 2018 Oklahoma Water Resources Board FAP loan for acquisition costs — $27 million remains from the initial $44.4 million loan.
As of September, $4 million has been spent on easement acquisitions, according to reports from the city of Enid’s finance department.
“There’s not much left on the pipeline,” Gilbert said. “To move the pipeline is not a simple thing at this point. The cost to move it, we believe, is more than the cost to acquire (the land).
“We also don’t believe that’s what (commissioners) are supposed to do when they value the property, to suggest where to move it.”
Last week, Enid city commissioners approved putting the $2.755 million awarded to Robert Anderson into an escrow agreement with Stride Bank, rather than in Garfield County District Court.
The two parties will enter into the escrow agreement while they wait to begin a mediation process to settle out of court and construction on the area can still begin.
If those efforts break down, City Attorney Carol Lahman said in an email that the city’s hired attorney, Williams, expects a trial likely would begin around summer 2022.
Patrick Anderson, also a senior vice president trust officer at Stride Bank, said because escrow agreements are not provided for under Oklahoma’s eminent domain statutes, the agreement first will need to be approved by the district court judge overseeing the condemnation case.
He added that he would be uninvolved in the escrow trust agreement at the bank.
Escrow agreements often are used in real estate transactions — while one party is waiting for a property issue to clear up, they will put the money into escrow so completing the transaction still will be guaranteed. The award amount then would generate interest, Anderson said.
“Say they were waiting for a mortgage to be released,” he said to explain the escrow. “Once that’s released, the parties in the escrow agreement will tell the escrow agent to distribute the funds.”
While compensation amounts for a condemnation typically will be submitted to a court overseeing the petition, Patrick Anderson said a bank holding an escrow agreement instead of the court also is common.
Gilbert said the easement still would be available to the city under the agreement and that construction would not be held up as a result of the legal delays.
“We’re obviously going to challenge that award, but we’re happy to have the escrow agreement and the access to the property while we do that,” he said.
Lahman said during Tuesday’s meeting that the city and the property owner have agreed to put the award into escrow instead of into the court system because of the city’s perceived disparity between the city’s initial property appraisal and the determined award value.
She said the money still would be awarded but could be returned if a jury determines a smaller amount.
“The issue is, with such a disparity, if we put the money into court and they take it and they spend it … we were concerned about how we would get it back if the jury agreed with us rather than them,” Lahman said.