City commissioners delayed paying for a new roof on the Great Plains Bank building downtown as several commissioners said they wanted to outright sell the property that the city bought a year and a half ago.

Voting 5-1, members of the Enid City Commission tabled awarding a contract worth $255,000 — around $35,000 more than had been budgeted this year — to Oklahoma City-based Alva Roofing.

City officials said estimated amounts had been less than expected on two other major repairs for the bank building, which is located at 402 W. Broadway.

During Tuesday’s prior study session, Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said $448,000 had been estimated for several ADA compliances and $145,000 for asbestos removal on the second floor and basement.

The city had budgeted $570,000 for ADA compliance, which commissioners approved last May.

Asbestos remediation was not budgeted for this year’s expenses and would go out for bids in April, Morris said.

Ward 6 Commissioner Scott Orr said he didn’t want to spend city funds on the bank building before recommending tabling the consent item for two weeks later during the regular meeting.

Orr said he wanted a more definite plan about how to use the building by the next Enid City Commission meeting, set for April 19.

“We need to find a way to get this off the city’s books,” he said. “The city does not need to own the building. And if we could find a way to transfer it over to (current tenants) United Way and let those guys deal with that.”

Ward 4’s Whitney Roberts, who seconded the tabling motion, said she wanted to sell the building too, but with a roof that’d be appealing to new buyers.

After Ward 3 Commissioner Keith Siragusa asked the annual cost to keep the building open, Morris said that amount is around $103,000 annually, or around $8,500 a month.

+2 Commissioners hash out city-owned properties Tuesday The city-owned Great Plains Bank building in downtown Enid — bought over a year ago for around the same price, at $250,000 — came up as a point of contention when officials said the building would need several costly renovations before leasing the space to tenants as planned.

“That’s documented on paper? I’m a ‘no,’” Siragusa said, about approving a roof repair.

During the earlier study session, he also said he’d prefer to invest money into the city’s current programs such as the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

“Why waste $1.2 million on what might be?” he said, referring to the total projected maintenance for the building. “Let’s put that $1.2 million into what we already have in the city.”

Ward 2’s Derwin Norwood was the sole no vote.

In October 2020, Norwood, Enid Mayor George Pankonin and the two other current commissioners had voted to purchase the building for $250,000 after the bank donated it at a lowered cost.

Enid resident Emily Hladik claimed during public comment Tuesday that the building was purchased without a plan.

“What kind of a man, or a city in this case, would buy a building without first having a plan in order to consider the cost?” Hladik said. “Buildings are inanimate. … They’re just buildings. You have lofty notions, but not real estate development experience.”

She also said the city didn’t consider the value of the Kress Building before it was demolished for the downtown Enid hotel to be built in 2013.

However, commissioners had intended to sign a lease with the Enid youth nonprofit Make a Difference, which would house its after-school program on the second floor following renovations, according to minutes of the meeting, as well as statements from the organization’s leadership.

Then-Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell, who motioned to approve the city’s letter of intent and purchase of the bank building, also asked city officials to modify the duration of the future agreement with the youth program from one year to 10 years.

But with a lease yet to be drafted and signed, the organization withdrew its name from any future leases last month as commissioners and the public took issue with the city’s ownership of the building.

This has left the city without any definite plan in place once Great Plains Bank leaves the premises by the end of the year.

Great Plains Bank is currently operating on the first floor until construction is complete on its future location on West Garriott, where Morris said the bank expects to be by October.

United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma currently uses offices on the southwest corner of the second floor and would remain in the building once renovations are complete.

United Way’s CEO, Dan Schiedel, said the city would find a third party to manage the building and acquire tenants.

He told commissioners Tuesday that he and Morris had come up with several possible uses of the building, such as nonprofits, youth services and centers, child care or more city offices.

Schiedel also said he and Autry Technology Center’s Dwight Hughes and Brian Gaddy thought a partnership for youth and STEM projects could be in the basement. A daycare could also be located on the first floor.

“Great things take hard work, and I think this is a great building that would be invested,” Schiedel said.

No mention was made Tuesday that the building also is currently going through the steps to be added to the National Register of Historic Places, which started with approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Committee last fall and is now at the state level.

Downtown bank building to be considered for National Register of Historic Places Though less than 50 years old, the modern architectural design of the Liberty Federal Savings and Loan Association Building, at 402 W. Broadway, has gained significance in the last half century, leading to its nomination by the city of Enid’s Historic Preservation Committee on Thursday.

The square-shaped, two-story Liberty Federal Savings and Loan Association Building was constructed in 1965 and further renovated to add a basement level in 1979-80, with all designs by late Enid architect Tom Rogers.

Commissioners, meanwhile, unanimously approved all three rezoning requests for Forgotten Ministries’ myriad construction projects being planned in south Enid’s Southern Heights neighborhood.

Projects being planned include a tiny homes village, a ropes course and an expansion of Forgotten Ministries’ men’s transitional living program, Oasis.

Project designer Michael Shuck said the city still would need to approve site plans for all three projects.

Shuck said this would take another month or two once Forgotten Ministries’ director, Jeremiah Herrian, gives engineers the go-ahead.