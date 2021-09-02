ENID, Okla. — Local residents and families are invited to a free “weekend full of activities and adventure” during Camping in the Park slated for later this month, according to city officials.
Enid Parks and Recreation Department will host the event Sept. 24-25, 2021, on the north side of Meadowlake Park. The event will start with check-in Friday night from 5-7, followed by a scavenger hunt at 7, s’mores at 8:30 and the “Tom and Jerry” movie at 10. Quiet time will be midnight to 6 a.m. A light/continental breakfast and games will start at 7, and checkout is at 8.
The family friendly event is open to Enid residents of all ages, but those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult throughout the entire event. No pets, individual grills or open flames will be allowed, and while campers may bring food, alcohol and glass containers are prohibited, according to the city
Those attending are responsible for their own tents and sleeping gear and for cleaning up campsites before leaving.
To register for the event, which is being hosted by the city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department, go to Enid.org/CampinginthePark. Registration by Sept. 20 is mandatory. For questions, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (580) 616-7210 or specialevent@enid.org.
