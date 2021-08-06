ENID, Okla. — The city likely is changing plans to mow the pocket prairie being created over the last year near downtown Enid, in response to concerns that removing the native grasses would disrupt the area’s growing flora and fauna.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert now says “options are open” for maintaining parts of the prairie after hearing more from the community about the prairie’s benefits and of the wildlife coming to the area.
“I think we might be able to come up with a good compromise that maintains some of the prairie field,” Gilbert said Thursday.
Earlier this week, Gilbert had said the prairie surrounding the Under Her Wing was the Universe art installation would be mowed “sometime soon” after he had received several complaints from the community about the appearance of the grasses.
“I don’t know what or when, but it will happen,” he said Tuesday, without specifying how much or what kind of mowing would be done to the area.
Gilbert had told these plans to Romy Owens, Under Her Wing’s creator, who also built and maintained the prairie since the art project was finished in spring 2020.
Owens, an Enid native, said self-grown prairies of perennials and native grasses like the one on the 100 block of West Park take time to become self-sustainable.
“What has been created here is significant. A native prairie in city limits is significant,” Owens said Tuesday. “I want to believe that a handful of complaints won’t dictate policy, but alas, here we are.”
In a Facebook post Wednesday for Under Her Wing, Owens later said she offered to instead pull up mares tail — a weed that would dominate the area — for the rest of the week. Everything in the prairie (except largely beneficial clovers) are native to Northwest Oklahoma, she said, and partridge pea is the dominant flowering plant.
Owens said she’d still welcome the city to mow the prairie after the first freeze in October, when the prairie plants will die after temperatures hit 32 degrees.
Other local gardeners who have been tending to the still-immature prairie said simply mowing it down would end all their work that needs more years to bear fruit.
One of the prairie’s gardeners, Jennie Scott, said she’d planted 39 perennials this year as part of a perennial prairie garden on the western side.
“People want (the prairie) to be instantly beautiful, and that’s just not how plants work,” Scott said. “And you’re not going to see that for a couple years, but hopefully in two to three years, it’ll be really pretty with grasses that are native to Enid.”
Local wildlife experts also say mowing the grass this time of year would destroy a critical habitat for monarch butterflies making a stopover in the middle of migration.
Migration and breeding season set for September and October also would be disrupted if late-summer eggs and caterpillars are removed from the site’s roughly 50 milkweed plants.
In May, the prairie was registered due to its planted milkweed as a Monarch Waystation with Monarch Watch, an organization that tracks the migration of the milkweed butterflies from the U.S. and Canada to Mexico.
Diane Levesque, who tags monarchs and operates her own Monarch Waystation, found an empty monarch chrysalis on a milkweed plant on Tuesday near Under Her Wing — which she said proves that the butterflies can live to adulthood in the prairie.
Budding flowers on the prairie closer to the street also would provide an essential food source, she said.
“Migrating butterflies are going to be looking for that for a nectar source,” Levesque said. “This being pre-migration for the monarch, it’s really a bad idea to mow at this time.”
Mowing too often during the species’ breeding and migration time can result in high mortality and removing a critical habitat, according to a state venture formed to ensure the success of the insect’s long-declining population.
Mowers should avoid a habitat when monarchs are present and use a minimum cutting height of 10-12 inches (or shorter for early establishment mowing), according to Okies for Monarchs, an initiative formed in 2016.
However, mowing milkweed mid-summer or late fall in areas where there is a lull in monarch activity may promote milkweed growth and breeding, said Stephanie Jordan, with Okies for Monarchs.
Alternatively, controlled burns wouldn’t be possible again until after Oct. 20 because monarch eggs, larvae and pupae still could be present and vulnerable to fire, according to the group.
“Those grasses are part of the ecosystem. As long as it is kept as tidy … and maybe add some signage and maybe even some seating, it should be seen as a wildlife observation station right in downtown and be treasured rather than destroyed,” Jordan said.
Monarch butterflies were not added to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s list of threatened and endangered species in December 2020 because the FWS said it needed to devote resources to the 161 higher-priority listed species.
