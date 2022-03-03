The city of Enid has settled out of court with a landowner in a years-long eminent domain dispute over the city’s Kaw Lake water project, just as lawyers in Osage County still are attempting to keep work from beginning on the pipeline.

After a two-hour executive session Tuesday night, Enid city commissioners unanimously approved a settlement amount of $150,000 to Enid resident Robert Anderson to acquire two 50-foot tracts of his land in eastern Garfield County.

City Manager Jerald Gilbert said that amount was determined in mediation between city officials and Anderson last week.

“We believe we got a mutually agreeable place,” Gilbert said Wednesday.

Last June, Anderson had been awarded $2.755 million in district court as just compensation for the city’s condemnation of his property. Much of that amount had been made up of costs from a prior property lease terminated during the city’s lawsuit.

Commissioners last month had designated settlement authority to Enid’s city manager, city attorney and Mayor George Pankonin before the mediation held Feb. 21.

The city had placed the millions in an escrow agreement at Stride Bank ahead of a potential settlement in October.

Anderson initially had been offered $4,800 for the easements in mid-2019, but this amount ballooned after a solar farm company already leasing his property for future construction canceled its agreement in order to avoid being sued in condemnation.

Anderson, a former chairman of Oklahoma Tax Commission and a former state senator, was long adamant about no pipelines being allowed on his property before the city of Enid filed its condemnation petition in 2020.

Anderson’s son, attorney Patrick Anderson, had been representing him throughout the condemnation dispute, but the younger Anderson did not return request for comment from the News & Eagle on Wednesday about the settlement.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Ponca City resident Dr. James Merrifield, who is objecting to the city’s condemnation of his own property in Osage County, will return to Pawhuska next month to ask a district court judge to consider granting another restraining order against the city.

Osage County District Court Judge Stuart Tate will consider a motion to stay during a hearing set for 11 a.m. April 5 at the district courthouse.

Merrifield’s attorneys filed the stay request Monday in district court after a prior 16-month restraining order was finally lifted last week.

The motion is intended to prevent the city from damaging the property from the pipeline installation as Merrifield intends to appeal Tate’s recent ruling in state court.

“We think that the law’s on the side of the city, but we did anticipate that Mr. Merrifield might appeal,” Gilbert said. “And he has a right to due process.”

That appeal has not yet been filed in appellate court, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network website.

“… A stay is necessary to protect Defendant’s rights and preserve the status quo of Defendant’s property until such time as all matters on appeal are resolved,” the filing reads.

Last month, Tate had denied Merrifield’s myriad exceptions objecting to a 2020 report from court-appointed condemnation commissioners.

Tate then granted an immediate appeal in a Feb. 22 hearing and also dissolved the temporary injunction from Oct. 15, 2020, which had prevented contracted engineers from entering Merrifield’s property while the condemnation objection was underway.

Tate said in his ruling that the retraining order was dissolved because the adjudication of the right to condemn is no longer pending before the trial court.

Gilbert said the city would resolve its land acquisition issues before beginning to construct the 70-mile-long pipeline, which is being installed “fairly soon,” starting from the city’s new water treatment plant on West Chestnut.

“I do know pipeline’s on the ground on Phillips Road east of U.S. 81,” he said.