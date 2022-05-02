Enid city commissioners are set to sell the downtown bank building they'd bought less than a year and a half ago.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday to approve selling the building, located at 401 W. Broadway, to James Bryant, an Enid attorney.
The building would be sold in its existing condition for $275,000. Commissioners also will vote Tuesday whether to cancel all bids for the bank building's roof repair contract.
After spending $384,359.39 on the property (including 2020's initial purchase) and receiving $142,666.05 in lease payments — for a net investment of $241,693.34 — the city would net around $16,807.
Bryant, co-founder of the National Litigation Law Group, also owns Enid's historic Champlin Mansion.
He has provided 10% of the sale price in earnest money, and the sale will include a 6% broker's commission to Nicholas Commercial real estate company.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the sale came together in the last couple weeks.
“I think the commission will be pleased to sell it to somebody else who can maybe use it a little better than us," he said Monday, "and maybe some of the maintenance issues that were well-known can be addressed by someone else.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the $250,000 purchase from Great Plains Bank in December 2020, with plans to make repairs in the following fiscal year beginning in July 2021.
Officials said they intended to use the building to house a nonprofit after-school youth program, but the organization canceled plans earlier this spring after scrutiny over the building.
This year's fiscal budget had included the repairs, which also included second-floor asbestos remediation and various ADA compliance projects.
The first major project, roof replacement, had been on the agenda at April 5's meeting, but commissioners tabled the approval.
Gilbert said he believed approving a repair contract would likely delay completing the sale.
Great Plains Bank sold the building ahead of moving to its new location in The District, which is currently under construction.
Bank staff are currently tenants on the first floor, and the United Way of Northwest Enid and Oklahoma lease offices on the otherwise empty second floor.
Dan Schiedel, United Way CEO, said the lease runs through the fiscal year, but the organization has yet to decide whether to renew the lease agreement.
During Tuesday's regular meeting, commissioners also will consider allocating some of the city's recently received $4 million loan to construct a new waterline along Leona Mitchell from Garriott to Steele.
Commissioners will vote to appropriate $1.73 million to the city's water capital improvement fund before awarding the project's contract to Luckinbill Construction Co.
