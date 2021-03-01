City commissioners are set to hear an update Tuesday on the construction of Enid’s new soccer complex, which is being called a “great example” of a public-private partnership in Enid.
Mark Allen, with Enid Sports Association — the organization leading the project — will update the commission on the seven-field Advance Soccer Complex, most recently reported set for a 2022 completion date.
“It’s going to be a fabulous facility,” City Manager Jerald Gilbert said in a Facebook Live video Monday.
The city of Enid has provided $3 million for construction expenses, with the project budgeted for a total $9.5 million.
Construction on the facility at Rupe and Garland began in 2017 with further backing from the Allen Family Foundation and the McLaughlin Family Foundation, each having donated $1.5 million.
Other donors listed on the complex’s website include Enid Public Schools, Johnston Seed Co., the Wrights, Myra Ward, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Doug and Dianne Frantz, and the John Bowers family.
“This town is great to live in for a number of reasons, but because of private folks give back and contribute significant monies to make something like this happen,” Gilbert said. “It likely wouldn’t have happened alone with the city, or maybe even the private sector.”
Donations still are being sought for the complex.
As has been previously reported, six of the seven fields are sod, while the last will be artificial turf.
To be named after the Atwood family from its donation, the clubhouse, measuring between 20,000 and 24,000 square feet, will include a weight room, four locker rooms, bathrooms, a separate referee locker room, a VIP room, board rooms/offices and multi-purpose training areas.
Other facilities at the complex will include shading structures, a water feature, playground, three practice fields and the turf field’s press box and electronic scoreboard.
David Allen Memorial Ballpark — the Allen Family Foundation’s other major sports complex contribution in Enid — hosts the NJCAA Division II World Series and baseball games for Enid High School and Northern Oklahoma College.
The city of Enid and EPS also have a partnership through the ballpark — the city owns the facility, while the district operates it in exchange for priority use and concessions sales profits. Both entities have insurance.
The school board in January approved spending more than $250,000 to pay for a replacement video scoreboard, and the district expected $100,000 in reimbursements from the ballpark.
Gilbert previously has said he would commit $25,000 in discretionary funding from the city’s general fund for the video board, which is set to be installed later this week.
The city manager has up to $50,000 in item funding approval; anything higher would require formal, advertised bids and commission approval, Gilbert said.
During the city commission’s regular meeting, officials are set to approve a $130,000 grant application that would partially fund Enid Woodring Regional Airport’s ramp seal project.
Commissioners then will convene into a closed executive session to discuss an economic development proposal about the Best Western Glō hotel on Maine, which has yet to open despite previous reports indicating a February opening.
Gilbert said he had no further details about the proposal Monday.
The city has provided a 40% room occupancy rate, for five years, but has no other financial investiture in the project. The city would pay the difference between the minimum rate and actual yearly rate if this yearly quota is not met.
Construction supervisor Anuj Patel and her son, cardiologist Dr. Atul Patel, both from Edmond, own and manage the hotel though ENIDBWP LLC, a corporation of Edmond-based Aston Management and Dr. Patel. Aston Management also manages the Springhill Suites in Enid, as well as hotels in Edmond, Chickasha and Ponca City.
Construction on the hotel began in summer 2018 and has continued through numerous weather-related delays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.