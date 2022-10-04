ENID, Okla. — City commissioners are set to award a contract to a construction company for the next phase of Enid’s new soccer complex.
Enid City Commission will vote Tuesday to award a contract to Norman-based North End Construction for $520,759.52 for Advance Soccer Complex, which focuses on constructing the flatwork, which consists of the sidewalk, common area and area surrounding the championship field.
North End’s base bid is $348,931.25, with an alternate bid of $171,828.27, for the total amount and 130 calendar days.
Construction began in August 2021, and the new seven-field soccer complex, located on South Garland, is set to open in the mid- to late-first quarter of 2023, said Mike Steinke, director of Advance Soccer Complex.
Commissioners also will hold public hearings and consider ordinances regarding requests to rezone two properties.
The first lot on the agenda is at 1423 W. Garriott, just east of Wendy’s, and the request is for the property to be used for food trucks.
Members of Enid Metropolitan Area Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of the application during its Sept. 19 meeting after an “extensive discussion” about the road conditions and limited access to Garriott for the property and those adjacent to the east.
The second lot is at the northwest corner of West Brow and Spring Ridge Road, and the applicant wants to use the property for a parking lot. MAPC unanimously recommended approval at its last meeting.
During the city commission’s regular meeting, officials will consider amending Enid’s purchasing ordinance to conform with state law changes, which states the use of letters of credit in lieu of performance bonds, as of Nov. 1, will no longer be an option for a contractor on public construction contracts.
Additionally, the threshold amount for competitive bidding of these contracts has increased from $50,000 to $100,000 and clarifies that the thresholds for public construction contracts awarded by public trusts have the same threshold amounts. The amount that can be awarded for an emergency contract has been increased to $150,000.00.
The ordinance carries an emergency, requiring a separate vote and six affirmative votes to be effective.
Commissioners also will consider authorizing a $6,000 payment to Edward Botts for damages related to the city’s recent project to extend Meadowlake Trail. The item was tabled at the last meeting.
Also on the agenda is for commissioners to accept a grant of right-of-way — needed for the Kaw Lake Pipeline project — from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Frances Gayton Bears Ear.
During the study session, commissioners will discuss the green polycart program and hear updates on engineering projects and beautification efforts along Garriott and Van Buren.
The study session will be at 5 p.m., with the regular session set for 6:30 p.m. at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott. Both are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.