The city of Enid is set to take several major final steps before construction on the Kaw Lake pipeline can begin as city commissioners are expected to OK several deals at Tuesday’s meeting.
In exchange for $21,639, the city would receive the right-of-way for a property easement, a tract of land in Noble County from several nearly two-year-long condemnation cases as part of the long-planned city water project.
Cheryl D. Basehart, Carrie Jo Boyer and Lee Cord Sparks together own a 50-foot permanent utility easement and a 50-foot temporary construction easement in Noble County needed to construct the 70-mile-long pipeline.
The city of Enid had filed three condemnation petitions against the three owners in Noble County District Court in February 2020, along with a fourth petition filed in Garfield County, where another easement also is owned by the three residents.
As required by state eminent domain statute, court-appointed commissioners in August had valued just compensation for the tract at $15,126 in Noble County; the other two Noble tracts were valued at $30,690 and $19,932, along with $38,317.50 for Garfield’s easement.
Unlike another Kaw Lake condemnation case, the three owners had not disputed the award or filed exceptions to the commissioners’ report.
Commissioners also will vote to accept an easement from Kay Electric Cooperative in Kay County, which is needed to install an electrical line to the Kaw project’s intake booster pump station near Garber.
Members of Enid City Commission will vote on accepting the easements and approving other Kaw Lake-related licensing agreements during Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the city administration building.
An executive session also will see commissioners discuss the Feb. 21 mediation with Robert Anderson over his Garfield County easement also needed for the pipeline. They will afterward vote to provide settlement authority to the city manager, city attorney and a designated commissioner.
The agreements with BNSF Railway will allow construction of a fiber-optic underground cable to the city’s service center — one segment from the city’s planned water treatment plant for Kaw Lake’s water and another from Stride Bank Center.
The city of Enid also expects to pay a quarter million dollars for a house on Cleveland as part of its anticipated widening project.
The city is set to purchase a property at 612 N. Cleveland for $225,000 to allow for stormwater detention, with approval from elected officials expected to come Tuesday.
City commissioners will hear about the property during a study session before voting whether to OK the purchase from the trust of Virginia Irene Howard.
The city’s stormwater master plan had identified a requirement to have a detention pond behind Waller Middle School.
The house and its surrounding total 4.6 acres are adjacent to 2.3 acres of city-owned property located at 614 N. Cleveland. The properties together will provide the required detention to offset the planned Waller detention, according to the city.
Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said the expected purchase also would help the city in its ongoing widening of Cleveland from Willow to Randolph.
Commissioners also will hear updates on several road closures and construction projects during the 5 p.m. study session, including at the Garriott-Grand and Willow-Cleveland intersections.
