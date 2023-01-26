ENID, Okla. — Enid’s popular trail system eventually could connect to a newly designated city park.
During a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, Enid City Commission approved submitting a Recreational Trails Program Grant application for monetary assistance for the extension of the Enid Trail System from Government Springs Park South to 5 Eighty Bike Park, which is located at 1102 E. Rupe and was designated as a city park on Jan. 5.
City Manager Gilbert said the extension would support the Parks Master Plan and what the local community wants.
“(The extension) would allow folks in the neighborhood surrounding that to use the trail system to get to various places,” Gilbert said, “and it lengthens the trail for everybody who wants to ride bikes, walk, run or anything else that’s legal and makes good sense to do on the trails.”
If the Recreational Trails Program Grant from Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is awarded, the funds would be used to design and construct the portion of the trail system.
Commissioner Jerry Allen said it was grant money that helped with the initial funding and past expansions of the trail system.
“That’s what expands the trail — these grants,” Allen said, adding that the trail system helps join the local community together.
The maximum award of the 80/20 matching grant is $300,000. If fully awarded, the city of Enid would contribute $75,000, as well as any remaining balance for the anticipated $773,370 project.
The deadline for the grant application is at the end of January, and Gilbert said the city of Enid should receive an answer in April.
“When we find out (what the grant amount is) — that will impact either what we put in the budget or what we look to add to the next year’s budget,” Gilbert said.
