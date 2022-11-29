ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid has secured funding for four major projects worth more than $8 million for upgrades at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
The projects will improve operations by Vance Air Force Base operations at the civilian airport, according to the city of Enid. The projects total an estimated $8,184,375.
The four projects are:
• A new 120-foot by 120-foot joint-use hangar. The $2,296,825 price tag will come from funds provided by Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission, Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, Oklahoma Department of Commerce and U.S. Department of Defense through the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation’s Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot (DCIP) Program.
The hangar can be used to shelter Vance aircraft in the event of severe weather, according to the city, ands be utilized by Vance personnel to perform engine changes, wheel changes and other maintenance needs.
• South ramp reconstruction. The south ramp is the second-largest of the three ramps at Woodring. Estimated cost is $1,883,850.
The ramp is utilized heavily by Vance aircraft, especially during weekend operations or in the event of diverts, according to the city. Funding sources for this project will be a U.S. Department of Defense DCIP Program grant and Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission.
• Hangar construction. South ramp hangars will be removed, and improved hangars built in their place at an estimated cost of $2,003,700. A portion of funding for this project is through Oklahoma Development Finance Authority.
• Tower radar workstation. The approximate $2 million project will install radar capabilities in the Woodring air traffic control tower, according to the city. Radar is necessary due to the increased volume of Vance student pilots operating in Woodring’s airspace, according to the city.
The airport partnered with Oklahoma Department of Commerce for the funds.
Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2024.
