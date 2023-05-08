ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid has set Saturday, May 13, 2023, as a day residents can rid themselves of items considered household hazardous waste products.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 W. Park. There will be a collection lane and an exit.
Acceptable items at the event include pharmaceuticals, pesticides/herbicides, oil-based paints/stains, lawn care products, pool chemicals, old fuels and craft and hobby supplies.
Recyclables that will be accepted are cardboard, paper, aluminum and tin cans and No. 1 and No. 2 plastic products.
Items that will not be accepted are commercial waste, ammunition/explosives, medical/infectious waste, radioactive waste and mixed chemicals.
For more information, go to: Enid.org/HazardousWasteCollectionDay.
