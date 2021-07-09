ENID, Okla. — Major city construction projects are getting off the ground over the next six months in Enid.
Enid city commissioners unanimously approved a whopping 43 items at once during their Thursday meeting consent agenda, a section of the regular meeting when routine items such as contracts, easements and purchase orders are passed with one vote.
The commission accepted temporary construction easements and no-cost easement donations so the city can eventually begin constructing a water main on West Chestnut as part of its Kaw Lake Water Supply program.
The city will compensate a total $73,502.50 to six property owners, including Enid Public Schools, which received $2,750 for the city to build the main on land near Glenwood Elementary School. Two more easements were donated at no cost to the city.
Around 30 easements are needed for the Chestnut main in order for construction to begin this fall, according to initial property offer letters from city engineering.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said about 50% of the easements have been acquired, and that construction has already begun at the lake’s north intake site access road and at the water treatment plant on West Chestnut. Pipeline construction has not started.
The commission’s Thursday approval to transfer $3 million to the city’s water capital improvement fund covers annual Kaw Lake-related expenses such as easement acquisitions, city CFO Erin Crawford said.
The city will pay property owners on East Maple a total $9,000 in 18 public highway dedication deeds to acquire right-of-ways, needed in order to begin adding sidewalks and making other street repairs between 10th and 16th.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said after the meeting that Maple’s waterline was relocated over the last year.
“For ADA, it’s a requirement of the law, for one thing,” he said of the sidewalks. “But it’s really for the good of the folks, to allow for personal transportation — your runners, bikers, Birds (scooters).”
The laundry list of consent items also included change orders for initial contracted projects such as two waterline relocations for future road projects, continued soccer complex construction and the planned mill and overlay work on Randolph from 7th to Washington.
The latter is set to also begin later this year, and the change order adds $1.2 million to Cummins Construction’s initial $351,000 contract. Now-completed waterline relocation was done earlier this spring.
In all his years with the city commission, Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen said, “I don’t remember … that we’ve ever had that many consent items.”
The commission on Thursday also approved a commercial district rezoning request for property located in the Stonebridge Addition at Chestnut and Cleveland, meant for an office complex.
The city’s annual Community Development Block Grant action plan was passed Thursday, allocating nearly half a million dollars for community nonprofit programs.
This year, 11 organizations and two city departments will receive a total $476,063 in federal funds. The city’s CDBG director, Stephanie Morgan, said after allocation recommendations and a required April public hearing, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development increased this year’s amount by $6,913.
Any revisions or changes, however minor, must allow for a 15-day notice and 30-day comment period, resulting in the delay in commission approval, Morgan said. The near-$7,000 was then added to the city’s code enforcement program for clearance and demolition.
