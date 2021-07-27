City reports 'fantastic start' of fiscal year for hotel tax revenue after low winter months of pandemic

ENID, Okla. — City officials are attributing a five-month spike in hotel tax revenue to the recent uptick of local events and an increase in travel to Enid after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was effectively deemed over.
Hotel tax revenues the city of Enid received for the months of May and June 2021 were near-identical to amounts from the same months in 2018, following a four-month increase from a low point in January this year.
The city collected $131,815 for May and $195,009 for June for the hotel tax — compared with $73,625 for May 2020, then $97,290 in June 2020, according to revenue reports of the last three complete fiscal years obtained through an open records request.
In June 2018, $130,066 had been collected for the month of May, and $202,997 was collected in July for June.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said these increases likely were due to major events such as the week-long Koch Fertilizer plant maintenance turnaround, as well as a turnaround to the pandemic when the city of Enid ended its indoor face mask requirement in March.
“I think that’s indicative of things returning closer to normal,” Gilbert said of the increases Tuesday. “That’s a fantastic start to the year for the hotel tax. ... That’s helpful for the city and really for everybody.”
Gilbert said hotels reported above 50% occupancy March through May this year, he said, while December 2020 saw an average rate of 33.5%.
Established in 1994, the hotel tax is 8% of room costs hotel operators charge occupants, then file with the city each month along with occupancy rates on the 20th day of the following month.
Another 3% sent to Garfield County is removed, used to fund Garfield County Fairgrounds and its operations at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, thanks to an amendment voters passed in 2013.
The start of the pandemic had seen a slight decline in hotel revenue by April 2020, but Gilbert said the city already had started noticing a downward trend since 2019 due to the downturn in the oil industry.
The lowest months came later last year, as revenue fell from $85,602 in September 2020 to a low of $56,645 for January 2021. Though winter months tend to see less revenue, Gilbert said the pandemic likely contributed to the additional decline.
Once the city’s mask mandate declaration was lifted in mid-March, revenue again began to climb, Gilbert said.
The city received a total $1,066,085 in hotel tax revenue from the 12 months of the lat 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended June 30 but was not collected until last week.
Of this amount, $666,303 went to the city’s Enid Event Center and Convention Hall fund, which receives 5% from the hotel tax. Most of the city’s fund revenue funds the visitor’s bureau, Visit Enid, as well as capital items and Spectra’s management contract for running Stride Bank Center.
With more tax revenue, the less money the city of Enid has to transfer to cover Stride Bank Center’s year-end operating deficit. The city has again budgeted $750,000 in annual hotel revenue for the event center, after county deductions.
Managers of the two event centers said they’re cautiously optimistic about what the short-term revenue growth means so far for funding their long-term events and operations.
Both event centers are looking toward their busiest time of the year. Stride Bank Center has more trade conventions, a Foreigner concert, Enid Comic Con and more. Chisholm Trail Expo Center has a junior rodeo competition this weekend, the U.S. team-roping championships next month, and the indoor Garfield County Fair and a monster truck show in September.
After the city’s mandate was lifted, “the annual events were glad to get back on the books and have their event,” Expo Center general manager Steve Barnes said. “It gave a lot of people their freedom to get out and do what they’re used to doing.”
Stride Bank Center general manager Kevin Borcyzki said the last six months is a sign that people are ready to get back out.
The event center and other downtown Enid spots have recently held major events — including the NJCAA Division II World Series and Enid Outlaws basketball games — for both locals and out-of-town visitors staying at the newly opened Best Western Glo hotel next to Stride.
“We’re seeing the sports, the conferences, the leisure back to where it was a couple of years ago, before COVID,” he said. “Whether it be the delta variant or some other variant, hopefully that doesn’t affect us too much.”
Barnes, however, said the recent tax revenue spike is nowhere near what it was during the oil boom around 10 years ago.
“Every hotel room was full every night,” Barnes said. Five or six years later, he added, came “all the name-brand hotels you see along 412 you didn’t see 10 years ago.”