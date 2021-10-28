ENID, Okla. — After months of preparing permit paperwork and then awaiting state approval, the city of Enid is getting the green-light to help bring more film and TV production to Northwest Oklahoma.
The city has been designated as a “film-friendly community” in Oklahoma after completing several requirements for the Oklahoma Film + Music Office’s Film-Friendly Community Program, the state office announced Thursday.
The newly revitalized state program calls for cities to create infrastructure, permits and protocols to assist film and television production companies on a local level, then be recognized on the office’s website.
Rob Houston, Visit Enid’s executive director, said the designation means filmmakers will be able to find locations in Enid more easily for their productions, increasing the chances of more coming to the area.
“It’s a vetting process for production companies,” Houston said.
Enid is the first and so far only “film-friendly community” in Northwest Oklahoma, according to the state film office.
To qualify as film-friendly, an applying community must complete three criteria: designate a film liaison, showcase local locations and create or establish a film permit process.
Visit Enid, having assisted past movie productions shooting in the area, is now the city’s officially designated film liaison office. Both Visit Enid and the state film office’s websites also have photos of the Enid area for location scouts and production companies to view.
Houston said he drafted Enid’s film permit process to work within the city’s existing framework, basing the online form on existing city permits and then forwarding his work on to the city’s special events coordinator, Kasey Lowrie, with the Parks and Recreation Department.
These include location requests, vehicle and drone information, and types of assistance needed from the city such as street closures and traffic control.
Houston said he turned everything in two and a half months ago, with delays partly owing to the state film office recently moving under the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce’s umbrella.
The Film + Music Office relaunched the program last fall, and 10 other Oklahoma cities have since been certified as “film-friendly,” including Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Lawton, Edmond and El Reno, starting with the latter back in June.
“From national recruitment efforts at the Sundance Film Festival to localized mobilization throughout the state, Visit Enid has been a great community partner for us throughout the years, and champion of the state’s film and television industry,” office director Tava Maloy Sofsky said in a news release Thursday.
Two films shot within the last five years in and around the Enid area, “Wildlife” and “To the Stars,” have both been debuted at the internationally renowned Sundance Film Festival.
These two films together brought in $2.4 million in direct local impact to the city, Houston said.
However, he said he wasn’t sure how many other films would be coming to Enid now that the city has been designated as film-friendly.
“I wish I had the crystal ball that says that,” Houston said. “I can’t say more films are going to come to Enid in the near future. This just makes it easier for filmmakers to find us.”
