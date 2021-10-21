City recall ordinance passes after several revisions, in response to January election ruling

ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners declined to make any more changes to a new recall election city ordinance before passing it unanimously Tuesday.
Despite suggestions for further changes from residents who’d been involved in the Ben Ezzell recall petition process over the last year, Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood motioned to accept the new Enid Municipal Code ordinance as written.
Norwood was seconded by Ward 3 Commissioner Keith Siragusa, who replaced Ezzell after the latter termed out in May.
City Attorney Carol Lahman had drafted the ordinance last month in response to the Oklahoma State Supreme Court’s January ruling in favor of Ezzell’s appeal objecting to the sufficiency of his recall petition, which canceled the planned election.
After edits from this month’s previous commission meeting, the ordinance now reads that once the city clerk finds a petition sufficient, city officials will put the petition on the agenda for the next commission meeting for action.
Then, Enid City Commission would order and fix the date for the election “pursuant to State Election Laws.”
Enid City Charter requires a recall election to be held between 30-40 days after a petition is found sufficient. However, state laws for municipal elections no longer allow for the short time frame.
Melissa Crabtree, an administrator of the Enid Freedom Fighters group involved in the recall and the resulting court case, told commissioners Tuesday the ordinance still didn’t tell them specifically not to table a motion setting a date for a recall election.
She said this omission took power away from the public who were exercising their rights by requesting the recall in the first place.
“I really feel like we need a very short phrase in there that says, ‘The election must be set at that meeting, not tabled’ … because the tabling is what caused such frustration last time,” Crabtree said, referring to a tabling vote that angered constituents part of the recall.
Mayor George Pankonin said he thought the commission had learned from the way its members had handled the recall last year.
“I don’t see that happening again, I’m quite sure that wouldn’t happen again,” Pankonin said during a study session prior to the regular meeting.
Commissioners in August 2020 had tabled a vote setting the date for Ezzell’s election ahead of his expected court date. This table vote, due to timing rules, thereby nullified the Nov. 3 date and left Feb. 9 as the only viable option for a recall vote under state law.
Recall petitioners soon after hired legal representation and petitioned to intervene as fellow defendants in the case against the city of Enid, claiming the city deliberately tabled the motion to prevent the recall. Commissioners later voted to set the election for February, but after several twists and turns all the way to Oklahoma City, the state appeals court overturned the lower district court ruling and canceled the election.
The state court’s judicial ruling means that petition and verification language for state referendums and initiative also applies to municipal recall petitions.
A felony warning for signatories now is required to be included on the outer page of each pamphlet, in reference to the state statute that’s been mandated.
Further meant to clarify different and sometimes at-odds language from both the city charter and the Oklahoma state statutes for referendums and initiatives, the recall ordinance also combined phrases from both places.
For example, the charter requires a voter include their name and address, while statute calls for including ZIP code and birth month and date, so both are included in the ordinance.
Also now required on the back of each recall petition page, a statement from circulators verifies that the signatures included were of people whose names they purport to be; and that the grounds and charges of the recall are true — language coming from both state statute and city charter.