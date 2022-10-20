ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid has announced three upcoming road closures for work on different projects.
• Ridgedale cul-de-sac, between Glenhaven and Ridgedale, will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for completion of concrete repairs. This closure is expected to last about three weeks before the project is completed, weather permitting.
• Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26, East Birch, from 17th to 18th, will be closed to through traffic to allow workers to continue construction on the East Birch Avenue Reconstruction project. Concrete work is expected to last about three weeks during this second phase of the project, according to a city press release.
• North 10th will be closed to through traffic at Maple beginning Monday, Oc. 24, according to the city engineering officials. The closure will take about one week to allow contractors to complete concrete work on the East Maple Avenue Reconstruction project.
City officials encourage motorists follow posted detour and traffic control signs and to drive with caution during the construction efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.