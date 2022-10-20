Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS, AND EXTREMELY DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN, CENTRAL, AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS...... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND EXTREMELY DRY FUELS... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch for low humidities and extremely dry fuels, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * TIMING...Red flag warning through early this evening. Fire weather watch Saturday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Today, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tomorrow, southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Today, as low as 12 percent. Tomorrow, as low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Today, 85 to 90. Tomorrow, 88 to 93. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&