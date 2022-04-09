ENID, Okla. — A tentative divvying-up of community funds saw a handful of Enid youth organizations receive less than they sought to help cover program costs.
Ahead of an allocation announcement from the United States’ Community Development Block Grant program, the city of Enid anticipates having around $450,000 on hand to fund 10 of this year’s dozen requests from community organizations and city projects.
Jonathan Waddell, a member of the city’s CDBG Funding Commission, said the amount would be a safe estimate as the city awaits a final total amount from the United States, which handles CDBG allocations each fiscal year.
The group would meet again once the city receives an award announcement if the amount is different than expected. Enid City Commission would approve the CDBG recommendations later this spring.
“It’s all a ballpark anyway. We’ll see what it really looks like when the money gets here,” Waddell said during a commission meeting Wednesday.
Last year, the city received $469,150 in CDBG entitlement funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The funding commission plans to allocate around $300,000 in grant funding for building-related requests. An additional $80,000 would fund the city of Enid’s CDBG office administration as required expenses that cannot exceed 20% of total allocations.
The city expects to receive another roughly $70,000 specifically to give the four organizations that requested personnel- and program-related funding.
As a result, members of the commission agreed Wednesday to provide a suggested $17,000 to each of the organizations, most of which would use the money to fund staffing for after-school programs.
Program dollars are often hard to come by in CDBG requests, said Waddell, a former city commissioner who’d served on the funding group before leaving office last year.
However, nonprofits’ program costs continue to go up, said Dan Schiedel, who with Waddell was appointed to the commission last week.
Youth and Family Services would receive roughly half of its requested $36,000 to pay for training in therapy technology to help youths deal with COVID-related depression and anxiety.
Booker T. Washington Community Center had requested a total $30,000 for its planned youth and senior citizens programs. Zoe Kids’ Cafe, an after-school program of Zoe Bible Church of Enid, had requested over $70,000 to cover staffing and operations.
Making a Difference, another Enid after-school program, had requested $60,000 to staff its new aviation program for middle-school students.
The youth nonprofit had also asked for an additional $100,000 to pay for acquiring and renovating a building owned by Northern Oklahoma College intended to house the so-called Redtails program.
Making a Difference would receive around $70,000 for the building costs, as suggested Wednesday.
Another suggested $75,000 would go to Hope Outreach Ministries, which had planned to buy a new building for its men’s transitional housing program.
Since this year’s 12 funding requests initially totaled over $700,000, the city of Enid would withdraw its lowest-priority requests for two parks department projects.
Three organizations’ requests — all for building projects — would be fully funded.
Requests from the nonprofits, Community Development Support Association, Enid Regional Development Alliance and the YWCA Enid, would total just over $110,000.
YWCA intends to install a new phone system, while CDSA would continue its regular emergency home repairs and ADA barrier removals.
Matching the CDBG funds with its own money, ERDA intends to continue funding its annual micro-enterprise grants, to be provided to more applicants at a slightly smaller amount per recipient.
CDBG commissioners ranked CDSA’s and ERDA’s requests as the top two priorities to fund this year, based on needs discussed at prior open forums.
The third-ranked request was funding Booker T. Washington Community Center’s window and floor repairs, as well as staffing.
